The City of Tshwane handed over a long-awaited piece of municipal land in Marabastad to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church

The site, which had been used as an illegal dumping ground, will now be developed for community upliftment and worship

The land transfer closed a process that began more than a decade ago, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans online

The City of Tshwane has officially handed over a municipal land parcel in the Marabastad area to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC). This image shows Reverend Bishop Dr Barnabas Edward Lekganyane. The move concluded a process that stretched over 12 years.

The ZCC will receive land in Marabastad. Image: ZCC

Source: Facebook

The site had long been an eyesore in the area. Before the handover, it was used as an illegal dumping ground. It will now be developed for community upliftment and worship, turning a neglected public asset into something residents can benefit from.

ZCC land handover ends decade-long wait

The transfer was formalised on 28 July 2026, with the City of Tshwane completing what had been a slow-moving administrative process. According to Central News, the handover marks a significant step in how public land can be redirected towards community use rather than sitting idle or being misused.

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The ZCC is one of the largest African Independent Churches on the continent, with a following that spans across Southern Africa. The Marabastad area, located in Pretoria, holds historical and cultural significance for many of its members.

The announcement drew widespread attention on social media, with supporters of the church welcoming the news and others raising questions about land priorities and the pace of similar applications elsewhere in Tshwane. See the original post from Central News that sparked the discussion:

South Africans react to ZCC Land News

Reactions to the handover were mixed, with some praising the move and others frustrated by unresolved land applications of their own:

Amos Sekhaulelo wrote:

"I hope Tshwane Municipality finalises our 2010 application for land in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 23 for educational and worship purposes soon. It's frustrating to be told it's still in process after all these years."

Lebohang Mosebo said:

"Good and polite way to win the land."

Kal Mbokazi Ndema commented:

"We need youth centres, not more churches."

Rhulani Molebogeng Ndlovu shared:

"Amen ❣️ 🙏 Moria weee 🕊 🕊, but I like this church and it is still my church."

Rodgers Risimate wrote:

"Yes, delay it because it is a church, not a bottle store."

Jeff ZW noted:

"Such things happen when voting is near."

Thembi Mtombeni added:

"Neat and clean, the Baruti ba St Engenas dress code tells everything 👏"

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Source: Briefly News