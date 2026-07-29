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"Only Way to Sing It": Young Man Drops to His Knees Singing Karlien van Jaarsveld Song
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"Only Way to Sing It": Young Man Drops to His Knees Singing Karlien van Jaarsveld Song

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A young man filmed himself in his bedroom on 26 July 2026 being completely overcome with emotion by an Afrikaans song
  • He sang along passionately to Karlien van Jaarsveld's hit Ek Wil Nie Kwaad Gaan Slaap Nie, even dropping to his knees mid-song
  • The video carried the caption 'Afrikaans was nog altyd mooi' and left thousands of viewers emotional and nostalgic

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A post.
A young man on the left and Karlien van Jaarsveld on the right. Images: @vinothegoat_/TikTok and @Karlien.van.Jaarsveld.II/Facebook
Source: UGC

A TikTok video of a young man losing himself entirely in an Afrikaans love song has struck a deep chord with South Africans online. Posted on 26 July 2026, the clip shows @vinothegoat_ in his bedroom, singing along to Karlien van Jaarsveld's beloved song Ek Wil Nie Kwaad Gaan Slaap Nie with everything he has. The room, with sports jerseys hung on display, became a stage for a moment that was impossible to fake.

What made the video impossible to look away from was the raw emotion behind it. As the song played, the young man did not just mouth the words. He felt them so deeply that he eventually sank to his knees, singing with his whole body.

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The on-screen caption, "Afrikaans was nog altyd mooi" (Afrikaans has always been beautiful), summed up exactly what viewers felt watching it.

Karlien van Jaarsveld's Song That Hits Every Time

Ek Wil Nie Kwaad Gaan Slaap Nie comes from Karlien van Jaarsveld's 2013 album Uitklophou. The Paarl-born singer has been one of South Africa's most celebrated Afrikaans artists since her debut in 2010, winning multiple Ghoema Music Awards and a South African Music Award for best pop album in Afrikaans. The song, produced by Murray Lubbe, has clearly lost none of its power over a decade later.

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Mzansi feels every word

South Africans in the comments were just as emotional as the young man on the TikTok page:

@yin_yang001 said:

"I played this song to my husband, and I started crying because he looked at me like I'm crazy. He doesn't understand Afrikaans 😩😭😭"

@_zennelee wrote:

"Jy bring nou terug memories ❤️" (You're bringing back memories now ❤️)

@jacolaine sumón Muller added:

"Afrikaans is mooi, ja. 🥰" (Afrikaans is beautiful, yes. 🥰)

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@ElmarieWatsonSmith laughed:

"😂😂😂 That's the only way to sing it 😂❤️❤️"

For many viewers, the video was not just entertaining. It was a reminder of what music in your mother tongue can do to you when a song catches you at exactly the right moment.

Watch the full clip below:

More on music in SA

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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