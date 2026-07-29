Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile had her bag stolen from her car in a smash-and-grab, losing her laptop, ID, bank cards and driver's licence

She rushed to disable her bank cards in time, then went to the licensing department to apply for a temporary licence where she said she had a disturbing encounter

Her emotional response struck a chord as South Africans shared similar experiences and offered words of kindness to her

Gaopalelwe recalled the traumatic experience. Image: @Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman shared a devastating account of a car break-in and a distressing experience while trying to replace her stolen documents the following day.

Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile posted on Facebook on 28 July 2026 about a smash-and-grab that left her shaken and without her most essential belongings. Her car window was shattered and her bag taken, along with her work laptop, purse, driver's licence, bank cards and ID.

A bystander named Meshack helped her contact centre security and document the scene with photos. She immediately opened her banking app and disabled every card before the thieves could use them. SAPS arrived approximately two hours later to take her report.

She recounts encounter at licensing department

The next morning, Gaopalelwe went to the licensing department in Roodepoort to apply for a temporary driver's licence. She did not want to drive without one, as that would itself be illegal.

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What happened next stopped her in her tracks. According to Gaopalelwe's Facebook post, the first person assigned to assist visitors at the entrance asked her for money before she had even explained her situation. She wrote that after experiencing a crime and having her privacy violated, she was met with a demand to break the law in order to access a public service.

"Sometimes it's not the crime itself that breaks you, it's how quickly you're reminded that you have to keep fighting the system afterwards."

Despite barely sleeping the night before, she chose to redirect her energy. She said she was done replaying the events and blaming herself.

"I'm the victim here, not the perpetrator. I deserve the same grace I would give anyone else."

* Briefly News reached out to Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile for comment, but she had not responded by the time of publication.

Corruption affects communities, workplaces and families

Corruption makes victims of the people who do not benefit from it. According to the Human Sciences Research Council (hsrc), most South Africans reported living in communities where bribery and nepotism occur, with poorer communities more affected. Only 39% of workers viewed their occupations as corruption-free, while public-sector employees reported higher corruption levels. The report also found 82% believe government corruption harms the economy, and 61% said it directly affects their families.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi Rallies Around Gaopalelwe

Friends and followers on Facebook were quick to show their support on her page:

Fiona Sawyer said:

"What a horrible violation. I'm so so sorry 😔"

Phethani Madzivhandila wrote:

"Yhoo Sorry hle bathong" (Oh, so sorry friend)

Bev Ditsie added:

"Sending love sis. This is so f***** up. You have every right to be furious. Eish askies" (I'm sorry)

Onie Nezz Mqholorha said:

"Oh Gao, I'm so sorry sisi 🫂🫂🫂"

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Source: Briefly News