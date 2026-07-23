A TikToker posted a reaction video to CCTV footage showing four uniformed Johannesburg police officers walking away from an active robbery

The clip, originally shared by journalist Yusuf Abramjee, showed officers in full uniform and bulletproof vests retreating

South Africans online erupted over the footage, with many questioning whether the country has functioning law enforcement at all

SA man weighs in on police running from active crime scene. Image: @mohlala_puse

Source: UGC

A South African TikToker sparked outrage online after reacting to CCTV footage showing Johannesburg police officers reportedly turning their backs on an active robbery in the CBD.

The clip, posted by @mohlala_puse on 22 July 2026, features the creator reacting to an embedded post from journalist Yusuf Abramjee, which showed what appeared to be four on-duty officers retreating from a robbery already in progress.

What made the footage more startling was the numbers. There were reportedly four armed and uniformed officers in bulletproof vests facing just two robbers. The TikToker did not hold back:

"The cops were more afraid than the criminals, who were two."

He also noted the absurdity of the optics, joking that even the robbers may have seemed caught off guard.

"Even the robbers were shocked, probably asking themselves: are we that scary. They police the job just to get coldrink money, not to dodge bullets."

Police Use of Force

Police may use force to prevent crime, protect the public, and enforce the law, but only within legal limits. Because officers face dangerous situations, force is sometimes necessary. However, it must be applied responsibly, with clear guidelines and accountability to prevent abuse and protect people's rights.

View the TikTok video below:

Johannesburg CBD Robbery Footage Ignites Public Anger

The video quickly drew hundreds of reactions on Mohlala's page from South Africans who were both amused and deeply unsettled by the footage.

@TheBigDog💪🏼 wrote:

"It's called tactical withdrawal to take cover and call for backup….🤷🏼‍♂️"

@El Putra said:

"Rumours says they are still running even now"

@Unity Mpoko. II shared:

"I once got robbed in front of Ivory park police station gate, mahaca ba ema until robbery e fela after daso bare ke kene ke ngwadise statement" (loosely translated: "they just stood there until the robbery was finished, then they asked me to come and file a statement")

@thabang noted:

"Police were right.. life comes once🙏"

@Dineo added:

"I stay nextdoor, we are not safe"

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Source: Briefly News