YouTuber Mel Viljoen made headlines on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, when it was reported that she launched a crowdfunding account for her husband, Peet Viljoen

This comes after her husband, Peet Viljoen, was arrested after landing in South Africa in June 2026

The BackaBuddy account reveals that Mrs Viljoen began the initiative 6 days ago, on 2 July 2026

Former actress Mel Viljoen asks South Africans for donations. Image: MelanyViljoen

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and former actress Mel Viljoen surprised South Africans this week when she launched a BackaBuddy campaign for her husband, Peet Viljoen's legal fees.

This comes after the celebrity lawyer got arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026, after he was released from a US prison.

The reality TV star previously made headlines when she defended Peet Viljoen's previous remarks about black South Africans.

eTV's reporter Slindelo Masikane shared on her X account on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, that the Viljoens are now crowdfunding for Peet's legal fees.

According to the post, Mrs Viljoen is asking South Africans to donate R500 000 for her husband's legal fees. The post also reveals that only R3500 had been donated in the past 6 days. According to media reports, Peet is facing fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery charges.

South Africans comment on Mel's donation request

Entertainment journalist Bianca Van Wyk commented:

"You have got to be kidding me! So, according to Mel Viljoen, if South Africans can raise R500k for a coffee machine when someone is persecuted unfairly, we can stand together to donate to Peet Viljoen’s legal fees of R400k. His prosecution for allegedly illegally selling CoJ properties is apparently a 'political witch hunt'. This from a woman who told Netwerk24 and other news outlets that she was a millionaire when she got back from the USA. Try Legal Aid, you crazy girl!"

@Ms_Tcmathonsi said:

"They think like Nigerians when coming to scam people."

@TlouMr_S replied:

"Wena, @Sli_Masikane, uMel will never forgive you, shame."

@SupremeKen2023 wrote:

"They are asking for donations in a country that they were badmouthing not so long ago."

@MrTsoks reacted:

"The Afrikaners love their scammers. They'll probably fund this scam, too."

@Dzungie007 responded:

"Yoooh.. It's bad, moes."

@Keit_Mangope said:

"How the mighty racists have fallen?"

@African_Spring wrote:

"They are running another scam."

@Marcia______ replied:

"Times are hard for everyone, even alleged scammers have crowdfunding."

@Mnr_Maweni said:

"I thought they were millionaires and stuff."

@Seako_T commented:

"Yoh! They can always ask for a state attorney."

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen needs R500 000 donations for Peet. Images: MelanyViljoen and Peet Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Why is reality TV star Mel Viljoen not on trial yet?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that entertainment journalist Bianca Van Wyk revealed on her social media account why actress and content creator Mel Viloen had not been arrested like her husband, Peet Viljoen.

The Viljoens recently sparked a debate on social media when Peet Viljoen was arrested after landing in South Africa on 16 June 2026.

Social media users took to Van Wyk's video on Saturday, 4 July 2026, to reveal why Mrs Viljoen is not in court.

Source: Briefly News