A LEAP law enforcement officer named Stemele helped a woman deliver a baby on a public pavement in Manenberg on Monday night

Officer Stemele was on duty when she came across the woman already in active labour and jumped into action

South Africans praised the woman's actions and the city of Cape Town also commented on the post

Officer Stemele helped woman give birth. Image: @De Saviour TV

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town law enforcement officer went far beyond her usual duties when she helped a woman deliver a baby on a public pavement in Manenberg on the night of 28 July 2026.

Officer Stemele, a female LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officer, came across the woman while on duty. The mother was already deep into labour, and with no medical team on the scene, Stemele stepped in. By the time emergency medical services arrived, the baby had already been safely delivered.

The story was shared on Facebook by De Savior TV who said the post was published specifically so that Officer Stemele could receive the recognition she deserved.

Cape Town Officer Goes Beyond the Call of Duty

LEAP officers are deployed across high-density communities in Cape Town to support public safety, and Officer Stemele's actions that night showed just how broad that responsibility can become. What started as a regular shift turned into a moment that has since captured the hearts of South Africans across the country.

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The City of Cape Town itself responded to the post, thanking De Savior TV for sharing the story.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi Celebrates Officer Stemele

South Africans flooded the page with gratitude and admiration:

@Lazarus Tshilongwane wrote:

"That's shows that her job is not only to give the motorists the ticket, but to give help where is needed. Good officer!"

@Samuel Solomon said:

"True to her calling. Serve and protect. Wow. Many thanks and blessings in the future."

@City of Cape Town responded:

"Thank you so much for sharing!"

@Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam commented:

"Thank you officer."

@Gladys Malesa added:

"Well done officer, may the Grace of God be with you."

@Lwaluhle Eulenda wrote:

"From Grahamstown, more blessings for officer."

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A Kuils River petrol attendant, Chevaan Abrahams, became a local hero after helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby at a Shell garage forecourt when she went into sudden labour.

Source: Briefly News