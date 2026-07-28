Maskandi artist Sminofu released a song titled Emachobeni on 24 July 2026, referencing the Zulu royal household

The track touched on a viral incident involving King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Myeni at her Jozini royal house

The Zulu royal house spokesperson confirmed Sminofu has been called to appear before the palace with his chief

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Maskandi star Sminofu in trouble with Zulu King over new single. Image: Mphile “Sminofu” Gumede﻿/Facebook, RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Maskandi musician Mphile "Sminofu" Gumede has found himself in hot water with the Zulu royal house after dropping a song that hits a little too close to the throne. His latest track, Emachobeni, released on Friday, 24 July 2026, has drawn a sharp rebuke from the palace — and a formal summons.

Emachobeni is the Royal House of Queen Nomzamo Myeni, situated in Jozini in the far north of KwaZulu-Natal. The song arrives on the back of a widely circulated video showing King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in a heated confrontation with Queen Nomzamo, during which he appeared drunk and questioned what she was constructing at her Emachobeni royal residence.

Zulu King summons Sminofu to the palace

The royal house's spokesperson, Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, confirmed that the household had listened to the track and taken immediate action.

"Zulu royal house matters need to be respected. It is not a public matter, and I have called the musician to tell him that. He will need to come with his chief (inkosi) to the royal palace to explain why he released a song about Zulu royal affairs," Buthelezi said.

He added that while a date for the hearing had not yet been confirmed, it would be arranged soon.

Sminofu's knack for turning controversy into hits

This is far from Sminofu's first brush with notoriety. The Izipikha hitmaker has built a reputation for spinning viral, headline-grabbing stories into chart-topping maskandi tracks. One of his best-known songs, Imali Yase Absa, followed a widely shared story that had gripped social media, while Izipikha took aim at a prominent Reverend from the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church who faced accusations of misappropriating funds intended for loudspeakers.

His ability to read the public mood and respond musically has won him a dedicated fanbase, though it has also placed him in uncomfortable territory more than once.

Attempts to reach Sminofu for comment were unsuccessful, with his phone going unanswered.

Sminofu landed in trouble over his new song. Image: Mphile “Sminofu” Gumede

Source: Facebook

Sihle Sibisi calls out King Misuzulu after leaked video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Moja Love TV host Sihle Sibisi publicly condemned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini after a video surfaced showing him berating Queen Myeni.

Apart from reprimanding the Zulu king, she also revealed how and why the viral footage was leaked.

Source: Briefly News