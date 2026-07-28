South Africans who hold a US Green Card must meet strict residency requirements before they can apply for citizenship

There are two separate pathways with different timelines depending on whether an applicant is married to a US citizen

South Africans also face an additional step under local law before they can finalise their US citizenship application

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Many South Africans dream of building a life in the United States, but the path to citizenship is longer than most people realise.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires that anyone seeking citizenship through naturalisation must first hold a Green Card, which grants Lawful Permanent Resident status. The timeline only begins once that card is in hand.

The 5-year general route

Under the standard rule, a Green Card holder must live in the US for at least five years before submitting Form N-400, the official citizenship application. Within those five years, the applicant must have spent at least 30 months physically present inside the country. Extended trips abroad lasting longer than six months can disrupt continuous residence and potentially reset the clock.

Applicants do not have to wait until the exact five-year mark. USCIS allows Form N-400 to be submitted up to 90 days before the qualifying date is reached.

Once the application is filed, processing takes an additional 5.5 to 9.5 months on average before a decision is made.

The 3-year route for married applicants

South Africans married to a US citizen qualify for a shorter pathway. Under this rule, an applicant can apply after just three years as a Green Card holder, provided they have been continuously married to and living with the same US citizen spouse throughout that entire period. Physical presence inside the US must total at least 18 months within those three years.

What South Africans must do before applying

There is an important additional step for South African nationals. Anyone aged 18 or older who intends to acquire US citizenship must first apply for a Letter of Retention from the South African Department of Home Affairs. Failing to do so before naturalisation can result in the loss of South African citizenship under local law.

Local residency and other exceptions

Beyond the national requirements, applicants must have lived in the specific US state or USCIS district where they plan to file for at least three months. Students who are financially dependent on their parents may apply either in the state where they study or in their parents' home state.

Certain categories, including qualifying military personnel, may be eligible for modified timelines outside the standard five-year route.

For South Africans planning a move to the US, the full journey from arriving on a visa to holding a US passport typically spans several years, and understanding each requirement in advance is essential to avoid delays.

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