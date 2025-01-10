Who is Clovis Nienow? All about the Mexican reality star

Becoming a reality star today requires charm, talent, and charisma, and Clovis Nienow ticks all the right boxes. As one of the fastest-rising Hispanic stars, he has earned recognition through acclaimed reality shows, a flourishing career as a Telemundo host, and a growing social media fanbase. But who is Clovis Nienow?

Mexican reality star Clovis Nienow. Photo: @clovisnienow on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Clovis Nienow is a Mexican reality star, TV host, model, and social media personality who has made a notable impact in the entertainment industry. Known for appearances on shows like Resistiré, Too Hot to Handle: Latino, and La Casa de los Famosos, he has captivated audiences with his charm and striking presence, leaving many eager to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Clovis Nienow Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (186 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-32-37 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Aleska Génesis Profession Reality star, TV Host, model, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Clovis Nienow?

Nienow is a multi-talented Mexican entertainer. He is known for his roles as a reality TV star, aspiring actor, Telemundo host, and Instagram model with over 1.5 million followers.

Although the identities of Clovis Nienow's parents remain unknown, he has shared that they have passed. In an interview with People in October 2024, he expressed his belief in their continued support, he said:

I know that they are supporting me from up there; they are guiding me along this good path that I am taking, and I know that there will be obstacles on this path, but you have to know how to overcome them or face them. I would love for them to be celebrating these triumphs with me, but from up there, they are cheering me on.

Facts about Clovis Nienow. Photo: @clovisnienow (modified by author)

Source: Original

Clovis Nienow's age and birthplace

Clovis was born on June 19, 1993, and is 31 years old as of 2024. He was born in León, Mexico, and holds Mexican nationality with Hispanic ethnicity.

What does Clovis Nienow do?

As a multi-talented entertainer, Clovis first gained attention with his strong social media presence in 2014. He became widely recognised in 2018 through the reality MTV show, Are You The One? El Match Perfecto.

Represented by Libre Produccions, the social media celebrity has appeared in notable shows such as Too Hot to Handle: Latino, Por Amor o Por Dinero, Resistiré, and Abrazo de Gol, according to his IMDb page.

After being eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos season 4, Clovis joined Telemundo as a co-host of Hoy Día. As published on NBC Universal News Group, Telemundo President Ronald Day praised his appeal, stating:

Clovis has been a favourite with our audience since his time on La Casa de los Famosos, and we are thrilled to have him officially join our family as co-host on Hoy Día. His addition will bring a fresh and exciting dynamic to the four-hour live format, which will undoubtedly resonate with our audience.

Nienow is a multi-talented entertainer. Photo: @clovisnienow (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Clovis Nienow's girlfriend?

The Hispanic celebrity is currently in a relationship with Venezuelan model and Instagram star Aleska Génesis, whom he met on La Casa de los Famosos 4 (The House of the Famous 4). He previously dated model Francisca Undurraga, whom he met in Resistiré in 2019.

Despite being a fan-favourite couple, their romance ended shortly after the show. Clovis shared with Telemundo that meeting Aleska changed his life, saying:

The moment that changed my life with Aleska was when I met her. I think that day when I entered the house and saw her, I liked her. I was attracted to her, and, as the days went by and she didn't pay attention to me, it hurt me, but that was building this beautiful love.

Is Clovis Nienow married?

Clovis is not married but is engaged to his girlfriend, Aleska Génesis. According to La Opinión, he proposed to her underwater, and she accepted with a kiss. Later, she shared the heartfelt moment through sweet Instagram photos.

Clovis and his girlfriend Aleska Genesis. Photo: @clovisnienow (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are Clovis Nienow's children?

The TV star does not have children yet. However, in an exclusive interview with Telemundo, he expressed his desire to start a family with his fiancée, Aleska Génesis. He shared:

We would love a family. Step by step, we are building this beautiful relationship... Both she and I dream of having children. I believe that having a child changes your life for the better, especially when shared with a wonderful woman.

What is Clovis Nienow's net worth?

According to Wealthypeeps, the reality show sensation has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2024. He has accumulated wealth through reality TV, hosting roles, and a strong social media presence, significantly contributing to his earnings.

Clovis Nienow has established himself as a prominent Mexican reality star. With appearances on various reality shows, he has expanded his career as a Telemundo host while continuing to grow a substantial fan base as a social media personality.

READ ALSO: Who is Keith Gill's wife? All we know about Roaring Kitty's spouse

As published on Briefly.co.za, when Keith Gill began posting on social media in 2014 as Roaring Kitty, tracking stocks and researching investments, he never anticipated the fame that followed.

Alongside his financial success, curiosity about his personal life grew, especially regarding his wife, Caroline. So, who is Keith Gill's wife, and what is there to know about her?

Source: Briefly News