Tickets for the highly anticipated Amapiano music festival by the DJ duo Scorpion Kings are available for purchase

Fans who are looking forward to the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event are frustrated by the expensive tickets

Upon announcing that the tickets are live, some fans noticed that the cheaper ones have sold out

Kabza De Small announces ticket sales for live concert

Mzansi, it is finally here! The tickets for the highly anticipated Scorpion Kings Live with Friends are officially available for purchase.

Fans of the Amapiano duo made up of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are excited and have been rushing to get their hands on them.

The Kabza Chant hitmaker, Kabza De Small, took to X to announce the ticket sales and also added a link. "Let's get them, my boy," he said, tagging DJ Maphorisa. The show, which is expected to pull more than 50,000 people, will take place on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Fans complain about expensive and sold-out tickets

If there was any question about the Scorpion Kings being on demand, the answer is right there. Some fans visited the link and saw that the cheapest tickets, which are R350, have been sold out.

Kabza and Phori speak on importance of the live event

After announcing the show, Kabza De Small shared that the genre changed their lives forever: "This is more than a show, it is a celebration of where we come from. It is a declaration of where we are going. Amapiano changed our lives. Now, we take it higher. The world needs to feel it. We are the sound of now. This is our time."

DJ Maphorisa said they have built a genre that is uniquely South African, which has touched many people around the world.

"We have built something that belongs to us. It is our sound, our voice, our movement. It is about unity, culture, power and world-class music. It is history in the making. This is not just a South African story. It is an African story, a township story and a global story."

Did the Scorpion Kings split?

