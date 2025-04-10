Davido Clears Air on Amapiano Origins, Mzansi Reacts: “You Can Come Get Your ID”
- Award-winning Nigerian musician Davido recently put to rest arguments regarding who started Amapiano
- In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Davido spoke about the history of Amapiano as well as Nigerian and South African producers' contributions to the genre
- South Africans praised Davido for his honesty and some suggested giving him a local name like S'bu
Internationally acclaimed Nigerian musician Davido might just have ended the battle between Mzansi and Naija regarding Amapiano. South Africans and Nigerians previously squared off on social media over Amapiano, with the West African country attempting to claim ownership of the beloved genre.
Davido shares who started Amapiano
In a chat with Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club team, Davido spilled the tea on Amapiano’s roots. Record label kreative.kornerr shared a snippet of the interview on Instagram. The post was captioned:
“@davido sets the record straight on #amapiano in an interview with @breakfastclubam 🇿🇦🔗🇳🇬”
In the video, the Unavailable hitmaker unequivocally credited South Africa for starting the genre.
“Amapiano is from South Africa. South Africans since time always had great dope music. Funny enough, early in my career, I’ve been collaborating with South Africans,” Davido said.
He said that the genre became the global sound it is today about five years ago.
“So Amapiano came like 5 years. To my knowledge, it’s been going on there since time but it became everywhere in Africa like 5 years ago,” he added.
He explained that Nigerians hopped onto the Amapiano sound and tried to make it their own.
“We tapped in with the sound too. One thing about Nigerian producers, they can adapt. They can remake anything and make it sound sick,” he said.
He emphasised that Nigerians have their own sound, but Amapiano is a South African genre. He said:
“Nigeria has a sound, but South Africa, Amapiano, that’s their sound. That’s theirs. They don’t gatekeep it too, but that’s really their sound.”
Watch the video here.
Fans react to Davido's comments
In the comments, South Africans applauded Davido for giving Mzansi credit for the genre. Several netizens suggested that Davido be given an honorary South African name.
Here are some of the reactions:
zandile_carter said:
“Props to Davido. To correct him on the Nigerian production tip: their tempo is too fast, you need a South African producer for authentic Amapiano.”
Bennymaverick suggested:
“@davido as of today your South African name is 'S’bu', short for Sibusiso, which means 'Blessing'… We also shouldn’t deny what a blessing you’ve been for SA artists and their music being recognised globally. Siyabonga Mabura, on behalf of all South Africans, thank you 🙏🏾 🏆 🇿🇦 🇳🇬”
Usernotfoundbad gushed:
“Davido is a real one 🔥👏”
supa_coke remarked:
"You can come get your ID"
Therealperseverance said:
“Nigerians knew that the yanos is a SA sound, it was just a matter of acceptance.”
Davido previews Biri Marung remix
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Davido got a cold reception when he shared a preview of his verse on Biri Marung remix.
The remix features the same musicians who were on the original song as well as Davido. Mzansi's reactions brought back flashbacks of their reception of the Tshwala Bam Remix featuring Nigerian musician Burna Boy.
