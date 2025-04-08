A South African lady shared a tutorial on how she spreads her DNA across the interior of an e-hailing vehicle

The woman is aware of the rising cases of women and men being assaulted by public transport drivers in the country

Mzansi citizens were sceptical about the effectiveness of the lady’s plan, given the underwhelming performance of the country’s justice system

Salma, a young South African lady, shared a genius tutorial on how she would conduct her investigation if she were to go missing.

One woman shared a clever tutorial on how people can find her if she were to disappear after using e-hailing services. Image: @salma.mathias._.

Source: TikTok

The woman ensured that she made the search party’s job easier by spreading her DNA across an e-hailing vehicle.

Lady spreads DNA across e-hailing vehicle

A cautious young lady, Salma, shared a now-viral tutorial on TikTok on how she looked out for herself in an e-hailing vehicle. The woman understands just how unsafe it is to use public transportation in South Africa, especially for women.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the risks of using e-hailing services, Salma showed Mzansi how one would find her if anything bad were to happen. She pulled out some of her hair and planted it inside the car, while also spreading her fingerprints all over the car doors.

South Africans were not very impressed by Salma’s work and reminded her that the police wouldn’t check for the evidence she tried to plant. Although her work would go unnoticed, according to Mzansi, over 150K people watched her clip that she captioned:

“POV: You’re a South African girl taking an Uber. Stay safe, girls.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to lady planting DNA

Social media users burst Salmsa’s bubble in a thread of comments:

SA burst one woman's investigative skills on TikTok. Image: @salma.mathias._.

Source: TikTok

@user4975107799689 chuckled and said:

“This is not American CSI. South African cops don't care.”

@Luanne Murugass reminded the lady:

“Unfortunately, this is not ‘Law and Order’."

@thokomabizela🇿🇦 explained to South Africans in the comments:

“I'm always on the phone when I get in. It's considered rude, but I always call someone, and the call lasts until I get off.”

@Sandhira pointed out:

“But the police don’t even know how to check for evidence.”

@Siya🇿🇦🇿🇦 was stunned by the woman’s tutorial:

“In South Africa? Rest in peace.”

@Tracey rawrr 🏐🎬 shared in the comments:

“I recommend putting fingerprints on the windows, it's a lot more visible.”

@Mey snapped the lady back to reality:

“My sister, stop watching CSI, this is South Africa.”

@A.Y.A.N.D.A.H shared her coping mechanism:

“I always sit in front, next to the driver, and make conversation to make them laugh, to show I’m sincere and genuine.”

@QueenPops shared the sad reality with Salma:

“Sweety, I'm going to hold your hand when I tell you that the police will never check for DNA in a car, let alone find the car.”

3 More e-hailing-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News