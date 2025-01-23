Wanatu, an e-hailing service, aims to "restore the dignity" of the Afrikaans-speaking community by hiring drivers who speak the language

The South African company, which had launched late last year, operates in Centurion and Pretoria

While some people loved the idea of having Afrikaans-speaking drivers, others weren't keen on the idea

Wanatu had many people sharing their opinions about its services. Images: Pekic / Getty Images, @wanatu.vervoer / Instagram

Today's fast-paced world requires innovation and often demands fresh and unconventional ideas to address unique challenges.

In South Africa, entrepreneurs launched a new e-hailing service designed specifically for drivers who speak one of the country's official languages, sparking an online debate about its inclusivity.

Afrikaans e-hailing service for drivers

Launching late last year, the e-hailing service Wanatu (based on the Afrikaans expression 'waarnatoe') is dedicated to Afrikaans-speaking drivers to "restore the dignity" of the community.

While it takes people from Point A to Point B in Centurion and Pretoria, it also offers school transportation and airport shuttle services.

Wanatu deems itself as a safe e-hailing service, humorously adding on its website that it's as trustworthy as Grandma's pancake recipe.

Some customers have already given positive reviews about the e-hailing service Wanatu. Image: @swart_natasha

Another woman shared a picture of the branded vehicle online. She captioned the image:

The new Afrikaans Uber service. Well done, well done! I have the greatest admiration for people with the gift of creativity. The name is a good example."

Wanatu gets jumbled reactions from Mzansi

Many South African online users who saw the above post expressed their thoughts about the new e-hailing service. While some thought it was an innovative and good idea, the concept had a few people raising their eyebrows and going down the racial route.

@brendaj93288581, who thought Wanatu was a wonderful idea, pointed out:

"We need this in Cape Town, too!"

@SimplyMegszcpt wrote to the public:

"What is an Afrikaans Uber service? I'm confused here. Is it just for a certain area?"

@dr_chrisho_ wondered in the comments:

"Does it also carry black Africans?"

@Ruan_K1 told the online community:

"I travelled with them the other day. Never felt so safe and relaxed. The friendliest staff, too."

Not a fan of the concept, @renierferreira stated:

"[It puts a] target on your back, as well as the driver's. Stupid idea."

@CojayAllday turned their thought into a question, writing:

"Why do Afrikaans people like isolating themselves?"

@mitch_duplessis added in the comment section:

"And now comes all the race and language baiting. Why can't people just be happy that there is a new option in town? We should be celebrating entrepreneurship in all forms."

