A happy makhoti shared a clip of her traditional ceremony celebrations, and South Africa loved every moment of it

The lady then uploaded a clip of her lovely outfit because a commenter wanted to get a closer look

People across the country showed the woman some love and complimented the couple for their special day

A woman shared her traditional ceremony celebrations, and SA couldn't be happier. Images: yandi_aa

Source: TikTok

A lady ran to the socials to share the special traditional celebrations she had with her boyfriend, turned husband, and the rest of her family. The clip includes an excited uncle who did a little dance. The makhoti also took pictures with her man and was surrounded by her equally happy loved ones.

Love is in the air

TikTokker yandi_aa shared the clip of the festivities with a description that read:

"18/04/2025…. A Kind Man♥️☺️ I responded to his DM, and now we are here♥️"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple wore coordinating outfits at what seems to be a family home. A commenter asked to see a closer look of the woman's dress and she replied with another video of being fitted with it. The rest of the commenters adored the clip she shared.

See the video below:

The celebrations continue

The happy makhoti shared more videos surrounding the occasion, with a separate clip of herself and her family fixing up her outfit. The rest of her TikTok page shows how much she loves spending time with her husband. There are countless clips of the happy pair sitting together and embracing each other.

There are tons of videos of the pair having a great time. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Outside of the family content, the lady loves serving up some lethal face cards. South Africans loved the energy of the clip and wished the happy couple nothing but happiness.

Read the comments below:

Kgaugelo Tsoka said:

"I’m sooo Happy for You and Shai 🥳🥳 We used to work together, please pass my regards and congratulations once more Mme Shai 🥳"

Phililerhw mentioned:

"No hate but you should be more careful with what you post, pretty sure it's against community guidelines to be this gorgeous ❤️"

Mrs Zamagatsheni Mthalane💕 commented:

"A kind man is a flex ❤️ Speaking from everyday experience on manly kindness, because the peace is everything 🥺"

Kokie💗 shared:

"I don't know him but he's a good guy, take care of him Mama 🥰"

Amber asked:

"Are you and your family really short or is your husband really tall? Congratulations mama🥰"

MissNongy said:

"I think I'm ready to give love a chance, yoooo nibahle💖"

Tilda mentioned:

"Can we have a new separate social media platform for singles we are tried it’s only April 😭"

More relationship stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a woman got incredibly emotional after her boyfriend gave her the surprise of her life by proposing to her.

previously reported that a woman got incredibly emotional after her boyfriend gave her the surprise of her life by proposing to her. A Zulu lady and a white man got hitched at a beautiful wedding ceremony, and a drunk uncle stole the show. South Africans were left in stitches.

A girlfriend gave her bae the fright of his life after pranking him by pretending to text another man to come over.

Source: Briefly News