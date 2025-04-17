A girlfriend gave her bae the fright of his life after pranking him by pretending to text another man to come over

The couple has tons of content together on TikTok and loves partaking in digital shenanigans outside the jokes they play on each other

South Africans loved the way the gent reacted and respected him for keeping calm under such a stressful situation

A cheeky girlfriend pranked his bae by playing mind games, leaving SA in stitches. Images: leeandberry

A girlfriend gave her boyfriend some major heart palpitations after pulling an intense prank on him that had South Africans in stitches. The lady sent her man a text saying, "He's gone now... Come over," while he was on his way to work, which caused him to do a U-turn at a traffic light.

Tensions rising

The couple share a TikTok account named leeandberry and loves posting content together. Once the man returned to his girlfriend, he said that he had decided that he wouldn't be going to work on that day. He sat down on the couch and began confronting the lady on the text she sent to him while he was out, who then revealed it was a prank all along.

See the video below:

A content creation couple

The dude eventually calmed down and went to work afterwards. The clip gained over a million likes, and a ton of people loved the way he reacted. The video is similar to the other content that the couple loves to share. There are tons of clips of themselves partaking in cute poses and showing off how much they love each other.

The couple loves sharing their silly moments. Image: Maskot

The couple's pranking videos have racked up millions of views, with five of them clocking over a million views each. South Africans had a good laugh at the video and loved the dude's response.

Read the comments below:

Nonhlanhla Dubazana said:

'😭 People who’ll be doing this prank must use the “emathuneni sobonana" 😭🤣🤣 Men’s hearts are not designed for tough hey? 😬'

Bongani Nkosi mentioned:

"He was about to connect his phone and play some Nipsey Hussle when he saw the text 😭"

Oreneile Teffo commented:

"My man wouldn’t take it as a prank I know 😹"

tshepi clinda asked:

"Am I the only one who saw that he’s shaking? 😂"

NteballengAlCheGuevara posted:

'I once sent my Husband a text saying, "Miss you so much, come back". Yho! He even went to the grave with the idea that the text was never meant for him.😢'

🇬🇧👑KHUMO🇿🇦👑 said:

"My paranoia would have made me park far away, walk back, and sit at a neighbour's house watching our door 🤣"

Rearabetswe mentioned:

"The way my husband doesn’t respond to messages, he would literally see the message five hours later 🤣"

