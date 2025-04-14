A woman shared how her lobola negotiations went with her partner's white family, bringing intrigue and praise from SA

The lady is a qualified doctor who adores her boyfriend and has tons of videos together on her TikTok account

South Africans had a lot to say about the clip, but many more congratulated the wife and asked where to find a white man

An interracial couple's lobola negotiation had SA smiling from ear to ear. Images: girl_interupted

Source: TikTok

A lady was overjoyed when she shared her lobola day with her followers. The woman got married to his white husband, and South Africans were amused by the different cultures coming together in the way they did.

Love lives here

TikTokker girl_interupted_ shared the clip of the day, showing the groom's family getting into the negotiations with enthusiasm. The groom's family were happy throughout the proceedings and were clapping for a lot of the time. Many South Africans wondered why they were doing it, but many more defended them by saying they were just showing respect.

Watch the clip below:

Days of festivities

When the groom and his uncle were invited home, they were greeted with much fanfare and applause. The makoti's family laid down some blankets as they entered the yard. In another clip she shared on her account, the bride showed how the lobola celebrations had continued, with many guests dressed in formal attire popping up to the event.

Other videos posted on the lady's account shows that the interracial couple continued the celebrations. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The celebration took place in a scenic venue with tons of friends and family having fun together. The lady loved it so much that she shared multiple perspectives regarding what took place on the special day. South Africans were happy for her throughout all the videos and wished the couple the best of luck regarding the future.

Read the comments below:

Maserole.sekoaila said:

"The wave from your in-law was so cute. Congratulations Coco🥰👏🏾"

hey mentioned:

"Not the wave from your in law in the beginning ❤️ Absolutely adorable."

Phelokazi Ndaba❤️ commented:

"Not me seeing you are an Adventist by the AWM blanket😹😭. Congrats mama and happy Sabbath❤️"

T&T 🇿🇦 asked:

"Why are they clapping hands?"

And the bride replied by saying:

"In my culture, it is a sign of respect and is done by the grooms family when they first enter the yard 😊"

Mkhulu Mafutha 📿✨ posted:

"Congratulations man.👏🏾👏🏾🥂🥺 We actually did our first year together with your fiancé at UJ and stayed at the same res."

mambiliAnele shared:

"Love how his family embraced your culture! Their attires! Love this ♥️😭 Wishing you guys all the best in this beautiful journey."

Gaositwe Ratlou said:

"One thing about this generation, we are teaching and we are learning from each other. Like, I know your culture is this but mine is this, do the right thing and they show up."

