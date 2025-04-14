A lady at a restaurant in Johannesburg was not having it with a hun who allegedly came on to her man

The woman confronted the stunner in the eatery, and the TikTok video went viral online

South Africans were shocked as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the ladies' interaction

A dramatic scene unfolded at a local restaurant in Johannesburg when an angry woman publicly confronted another woman, accusing her of interfering in her relationship.

An angry lady confronted a woman at a restaurant in Johannesburg over her man. Image: @justt_coco

Source: TikTok

Woman causes scene at restaurant

The tense moment was captured by the hun whom the lady confronted, and she shared the video online under the handle @justt_coco on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady can be seen walking straight up to @justt_coco. Without hesitation, the woman confronted @justt_coco, demanding she “leave her man alone.” @justt_coco was taken aback by the lady's courageous spirit, which left her frightened.

All @Just Coco could do was apologise to the lady, who was visibly upset and raising her voice. The hun appeared shocked but kept her composure during the heated exchange. While taking to her TikTok caption @justt_coco, said the following:

"Omg never going to Moja cafe again."

South Africans quickly weighed in, with many supporting the woman’s boldness, while others questioned whether the public outburst was necessary. Some speculated that the man might have been cheating, although the full story behind the altercation remains unclear.

The video went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the clip of the lady being confronted below:

SA chimes in on the ladies' confrontation

The incident has sparked online debates about relationships, public confrontations, and how to deal with alleged cheating, which left the internet divided.

Yanda_2k said:

"Climbing all those stairs just to say lemamenalone."

Vanessa kn added:

"I see ladies are asking why she’s apologising. Mina, I get her. What if she was gonna hurt her? Rather avoid all of that by apologising. And yes, it’s the gwala in me typing."

Lwazi Radebe cracked a joke saying:

"Ma 80s wona few steps nyana she’s already breathless. Talk about determination."

Skits expressed:

"What’s dusting me is that she was genuinely struggling to get up those stairs. She needed you to know!"

Thabisile Thabang Dlamini replied:

"If you ever have to tell another woman to leave your man alone, girl, that ain’t your man. Your man would never put you in that kind of a situation."

UppityAfricanfromSA🇿🇦 shared:

"This happened to me. This man came to sit next to me at a bar and was chatting me up. His girlfriend came to me, saying she’d beat me up if I kept talking to her man. How was I supposed to know? Lol."

User commented:

"I thank God for making me lazy because I will never have the strength to fight for a man!"

