A woman had the shock of her life after she found her boyfriend snuggled up in bed with his side chick, who was a friend.

A woman found her man in bed with a friend in a TikTok video. Image: @mell_botha

Source: TikTok

The lady captured the moment and shared the video on TikTok.

Woman catches boyfriend and friend in bed

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mell_botha, uploaded a video showcasing how she caught her cheating boyfriend lying in bed with a friend.

In the clip, the gent is lying in bed with the woman as @mell_botha questions him. The guy seems calm and unbothered, while the hun continues sleeping as if nothing is happening.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @mell_botha said:

"Caught them in bed together while I was supposed to be at work. In her defence, she states she is busy working, and of course, WE ALL BELIEVE her."

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi is invested in the hun's love life

The video garnered over 280K views, with many online users shocked that the woman was so calm, while others inquired for more information.

Stephan said:

"That's sad! I hope you are okay!"

Mbimbi added:

"You were too calm for my liking Mell."

Thato_Matlou wished her well, saying:

"I am so sorry you are going through this I pray you find strength and healing."

Phiwe A commented:

"Yoh! My sister, why are you so calm?! Yeses man."

Raging Black Wolf wrote:

"Part 2 please you just can't give us the trailer and not show the movie."

Thando X wrote:

"Haibo Angie."

