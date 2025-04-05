It’s never too late to achieve your childhood dreams."

Grandmothers from around the world gathered in Limpopo for the Grannies World Cup, celebrating active aging and community spirit

In South Africa’s Limpopo province, grandmothers from across the world gathered to participate in a one-of-a-kind international football tournament.

The event, held in the picturesque Nkowa Nkowa Stadium, took place from 2nd to 5th April 2025.

The Grannies World Cup, a celebration of active aging and community spirit, brought together over a dozen teams from Africa, Europe, and beyond.

A New Kind of Superstar

At 63, Mbele Nonhlanhla laced up her silver cleats, ready to make her mark in the tournament.

Despite the creaky knees and labored breaths, Nonhlanhla’s excitement was undeniable.

I feel like a superstar," she beamed, proudly wearing her number 10 jersey.

The grandmother of seven, known as "the goal machine," was a standout player for Vuka Soweto, a team from the historic township of Soweto.

This tournament marked her first foray into international football, and she was eager to show what she could do on the field.

An International Affair

The tournament featured teams from as far afield as France, the United States, and Togo.

Each match was played at a steady, purposeful pace, emphasizing enjoyment over competition.

The games, lasting 30 minutes, were a delightful mix of spirited play and heartwarming moments.

The event wasn’t just about football – it was about keeping fit, staying active, and sharing the joy of sport.

For many players, like South African Devika Ramesar, this was a chance to embrace a new chapter in life.

At 62, Ramesar was playing her first-ever football game, but her enthusiasm was unmatched.

It’s all about active aging.

Whether we win or lose, it’s about staying fit," she said, radiating positivity.

Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Joy

While some players had never stepped on a football pitch before, others had more experience.

Kenyan player Edna Cheruiyot, at 52, scored her first-ever goal after only two months of preparation.

For Cheruiyot, the tournament was not just about the game; it was a chance to create memories with her grandchildren, sending them selfies from her first trip abroad.

The tournament was also deeply personal for its founder, Rebecca Ntsanwisi.

After being confined to a wheelchair due to a cancer diagnosis, Ntsanwisi was determined to help other women find joy and purpose through sports.

The older women need to come together and enjoy.

We are often neglected," she said, emphasizing the importance of self-care and community.

A Celebration of Life

While the teams battled it out on the pitch, the true victory was in the spirit of camaraderie.

It’s not about winning or losing," said Thelma Ngobeni, captain of the Vakhegula Vakhegula team.

What matters is that we showed up, had fun, and did our best.

For many players, the tournament was a reminder that it's never too late to pursue dreams and experience new joys.

As Nonhlanhla put it,

It’s never too late to achieve your childhood dreams."

Whether they were scoring goals or just making memories, these grandmothers proved that age is no barrier to living life to the fullest.

