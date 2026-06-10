A social media-famous cat has made its prediction ahead of South Africa's FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico

The unusual forecast has revived memories of past World Cup animal oracles that captured global attention

Animal oracles have become a popular part of World Cup folklore since Paul the Octopus rose to fame in 2010

Viral oracle cat predicts the winner ahead of Bafana Bafana's first FIFA World Cup match since 2010. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

A social media-famous cat has predicted that Mexico will defeat South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana face the co-host nation in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, in a fixture that echoes the opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, viral animal oracle Nimbus Pronos has made its choice, backing Mexico to claim victory on home soil.

The prediction has attracted attention online as football fans count down to the start of the biggest tournament in world football.

South Africa vs Mexico World Cup prediction goes viral

Nimbus Pronos, also known as Nimbus the King, has built a large following on social media through videos predicting the outcomes of football matches.

In a recently shared clip, the cat was presented with three options representing a Mexico win, a South Africa win and a draw. Nimbus eventually approached Mexico's bowl, signalling its prediction for the World Cup opener.

The internet-famous feline is credited by supporters with correctly predicting outcomes in competitions including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and Africa Cup of Nations.

The prediction comes as excitement continues to build around South Africa's return to the global stage after a 16-year absence from the tournament.

Hugo Broos rallies Bafana Bafana before opener

While online attention has focused on Nimbus's prediction, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos remains focused on his team's preparations. Speaking through the South African Football Association (SAFA), Broos said:

"We know that we have the support of the nation, and we have felt it over the last few days and during our preparations in South Africa.

"All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember when the game starts on Thursday - that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us."

South Africa have been drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, Czechia and South Korea. A positive result in the opening match could significantly improve their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Animal oracles and World Cup history

Nimbus is not the first animal to capture the imagination of football fans. During the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Paul the Octopus became a global sensation after correctly predicting several major results, including Spain's victory in the final.

Since then, a variety of animals have been used by fans and media outlets to make light-hearted predictions before major sporting events. While such forecasts are largely viewed as entertainment, they continue to generate discussion and interest among supporters.

Nimbus the cat may have tipped Mexico to win, but football has a habit of producing unexpected outcomes. South African fans will be hoping Bafana Bafana can write their own story when they take to the field in Mexico City's World Cup opener.

France World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf delivers a special message to Bafana Bafana. Image: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP, BafanaBafana/X

Source: UGC

Frank Leboeuf backs Bafana Bafana ahead of World Cup

Briefly News also reported that France's 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf delivered a message of belief to Bafana Bafana ahead of their opening match against Mexico.

The former defender said South Africa should take advantage of the expanded 48-team tournament and insisted that teams can still cause major upsets when they back themselves.

Source: Briefly News