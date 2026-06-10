South African fans believe the current Bafana Bafana squad is stronger than the team that played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Supporters are dreaming of a historic run after recent performances and encouraging predictions ahead of the tournament

Social media has been flooded with confident reactions as fans back Hugo Broos' men to reach the knockout stages

Bafana Bafana fans are convinced this team can do what 2010 could not. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

South Africans are daring to dream ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many supporters insisting Bafana Bafana have what it takes to make history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

The optimism was on full display in a video shared by B/R Football on 9 June 2026, where South African fans passionately discussed the national team's prospects. Many argued that Hugo Broos' squad is stronger than the team that represented the country at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and could finally break new ground on football's biggest stage.

Fans say current Bafana squad is better than 2010 team

Several supporters interviewed by B/R Football said the current side is more balanced, disciplined and competitive than previous South African World Cup teams.

One fan said:

"I think actually they're maybe a little bit better even. Given the fact that 32 of the 48 countries will move on to the next round, maybe there are some chances for them to surprise a bit."

Another supporter who attended matches during the 2010 World Cup said:

"This team is much, much better. This team's a lot better. I think a lot more solid."

A third fan highlighted the progress made by South African football over the past decade.

"Where South African football is in comparison to 2010, 100 times better. This team qualified for AFCON, went to a semi-final and we've got good young players coming through."

Others pointed to improved youth development and greater squad depth as reasons for optimism.

Social media erupts with confidence ahead of World Cup

The video quickly sparked debate on X, with many supporters sharing the belief that Bafana Bafana can exceed expectations.

@karmatheholy___ confidently predicted:

"We are definitely making it to the knockout stages!"

@khaybill001 wrote:

"This energy is pure fire. The belief is unmatched. Bafana have the squad depth, young talent and that never-say-die spirit to actually shock the world this time."

@Buntu_Bokweni argued that South African football has made huge strides since hosting the World Cup in 2010.

"It's much better than 2010. There's so much improvement from our football since 2010."

Meanwhile, @GolVoa said:

"South Africa has talent and passion. If they keep their focus and play as a unit, anything is possible in the knockout stage."

Hope is alive as South Africans dream of Bafana World Cup glory. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Opta prediction adds to growing belief

The positive mood among supporters comes after Opta's supercomputer predicted that South Africa have a 49.3% chance of progressing from the group stage.

The forecast has strengthened hopes that Bafana Bafana can challenge Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic for a place in the knockout rounds.

Not everyone is convinced, however. @Richie__301 predicted a "Group stage exit", while @Spyeyesports1 dismissed South Africa's chances by writing: "It's impossible."

However, optimism appeared to outweigh doubt. @Meda boldly declared:

"We are winning the WC!",

@LindoShad, on the other hand, predicted:

"We're going to beat Mexico."

With the tournament set to begin tomorrow, 11 June 2026, belief among South African supporters appears stronger than it has in years. Whether Bafana Bafana can turn that confidence into results remains to be seen, but many fans are convinced this generation has a genuine opportunity to make FIFA World Cup history.

Benni McCarthy questions Bafana World Cup omissions

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy raised questions about Hugo Broos' final FIFA World Cup squad. The former Bafana Bafana striker believes two players may have done enough to earn selection.

The South African legend questioned whether "pride and ego" may have played a role in some decisions. He argued that players should be rewarded on merit.

Source: Briefly News