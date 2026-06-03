South Africa have been given a significant boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by one of football's most respected prediction models

Opta's supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the tournament and found Bafana Bafana have a realistic chance of progressing

The forecast places South Africa among the teams capable of causing a surprise despite not being among the favourites to win the trophy

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Bafana Bafana have been handed a major boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana have received encouraging news ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Opta Supercomputer predicted that South Africa have a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages.

The prediction comes from Opta, one of the world's leading sports data and analytics companies. Opta supplies detailed statistics to football clubs, broadcasters, betting companies, federations and media organisations around the world. Its data is widely used by coaches, analysts and journalists to evaluate team performances and forecast outcomes.

Ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada on 11 June, Opta's supercomputer simulated the tournament 10,000 times using rankings, historical results, team strength and performance data to estimate the likelihood of different outcomes.

The model found that South Africa have a 49.3% chance of progressing from the group stage and reaching the knockout rounds.

Opta prediction gives Bafana Bafana reason for optimism

While South Africa are not among the favourites to lift the trophy, the projections suggest Hugo Broos' side could still enjoy a memorable tournament.

Opta stated:

"South Africa (0.1%) are the joint 37th likeliest winners of the World Cup but still have a healthy 49.3% chance of making the knockouts, helped by being in a group where co-hosts Mexico are the top seeds."

The figures indicate that while winning the tournament would be a major upset, advancing beyond the group stage is viewed as a realistic possibility.

Bafana Bafana will begin their campaign against Mexico at the famous Estadio Azteca, one of football's most iconic venues.

Opta's supercomputer predicts South Africa have a 49.3% chance of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Mexico clash could be crucial for Bafana Bafana

According to the simulations, Mexico are favourites to win the group. Opta's model gives the co-hosts a 47.8% chance of topping the standings and a 52% probability of reaching the last 16.

South Africa will also face South Korea and the Czech Republic in what is considered one of the more open groups at the tournament.

That has contributed to the relatively strong qualification prospects identified by the supercomputer.

Spain lead World Cup favourites

At the other end of the spectrum, Spain emerged as the strongest title contenders.

Opta said:

"Spain are the most likely winners of the 2026 World Cup, winning the tournament in 16.1% of the 10,000 pre-tournament simulations."

France were ranked second with a 13% chance of winning the title, followed by England on 11.2% and defending champions Argentina on 10.4%.

For South African supporters, however, the most important number may be the one suggesting that Bafana Bafana have nearly a 50-50 chance of extending their stay in North America beyond the group stage.

With the tournament just days away, the Opta forecast offers fresh hope that South Africa could be one of the surprise packages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gayton McKenzie defends the invitation for excluded Bafana players

Briefly News also reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has hit back at criticism over his decision to send six excluded Bafana Bafana players to Mexico during the FIFA World Cup.

The move sparked debate after former World Cup player Teboho Mokoena suggested the trip could be emotionally difficult for players who narrowly missed out on Hugo Broos' final squad.

Source: Briefly News