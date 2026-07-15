The late South African rugby player Luqobo Makwedini is remembered for his viral war cries

Fans across Mzansi shared classic videos of the star leading school chants with extreme passion

The emotional tributes followed his sudden, tragic passing during a rugby training session in France

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Pictures of Luqobo Makwedini sourced from social media. Images: Culture Collecter and NWE

Source: UGC

The tragic passing of rugby star Luqobo Makwedini in France left South Africa completely heartbroken. The talented twenty-year-old prop reportedly collapsed during a tough training session last week. Briefly News sourced some popular TikTok videos which started circulating online to honour his incredible life story. Mzansi citizens shared the emotional footage to celebrate his unmatched energy on the field.

The moving video clips captured the young athlete leading passionate schoolboy rugby war cries. His grieving family members and local sports fans praised his legendary leadership skills online. The former Wynberg Boys High School pupil always inspired his teammates with massive pride. Many emotional netizens stated that his powerful legacy will live on forever now.

Remembering a true rugby icon

The sports community continues to mourn this devastating loss of a great prospect. SA Rugby officials offered deep condolences to his family during this difficult time. The young tighthead prop was widely expected to achieve massive international success later. His unforgettable spirit will always be remembered by everyone who loved his game.

Viral war cry 1:

Viral war cry 2:

War cry 3:

More about the tragic passing of Luqobo Makwedini

Source: Briefly News