Remembering Luqobo Makwedini: 3 Renditions of His Viral War Cries
- The late South African rugby player Luqobo Makwedini is remembered for his viral war cries
- Fans across Mzansi shared classic videos of the star leading school chants with extreme passion
- The emotional tributes followed his sudden, tragic passing during a rugby training session in France
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The tragic passing of rugby star Luqobo Makwedini in France left South Africa completely heartbroken. The talented twenty-year-old prop reportedly collapsed during a tough training session last week. Briefly News sourced some popular TikTok videos which started circulating online to honour his incredible life story. Mzansi citizens shared the emotional footage to celebrate his unmatched energy on the field.
The moving video clips captured the young athlete leading passionate schoolboy rugby war cries. His grieving family members and local sports fans praised his legendary leadership skills online. The former Wynberg Boys High School pupil always inspired his teammates with massive pride. Many emotional netizens stated that his powerful legacy will live on forever now.
Remembering a true rugby icon
The sports community continues to mourn this devastating loss of a great prospect. SA Rugby officials offered deep condolences to his family during this difficult time. The young tighthead prop was widely expected to achieve massive international success later. His unforgettable spirit will always be remembered by everyone who loved his game.
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Viral war cry 1:
Viral war cry 2:
War cry 3:
More about the tragic passing of Luqobo Makwedini
- Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus vowed the team will dedicate their Wales clash to two young athletes who passed away suddenly.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families of soccer player Jayden Adams and rugby player Luqobo Makwedini.
- Former SA Under-18 rugby prop Luqobo Makwedini died in France at just 20 years old, days after returning from a five week visit home to his family in Cape Town.
- Cool Story Bru shared the heartbreaking news of a South African rugby player's sudden death in France.
- Clicks staff organised a dignified head office procession to honour rugby stars Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za