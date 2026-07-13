Former SA Under-18 rugby prop Luqobo Makwedini has died in France at just 20 years old, days after returning from a five week visit home to his family in Cape Town

During an interview, his uncle, Mphumzi Zuzile said that the family was left reeling after two separate phone calls from France, first saying he had collapsed, then that he was gone

The Wynberg Boys High School product had just completed his first season with AS Béziers Hérault and was being lined up for a senior debut in the Pro D2 campaign

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Left, Luqobo Makwedini's uncle during a TV interview. Images: SABC News and SoccerSavant 2.0

Source: UGC

Former South Africa Under-18 prop Luqobo Makwedini passed away in France at 20. He collapsed after training with his club AS Béziers Hérault on Friday morning.

Reports from France suggest he suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the session. His devastated family confirmed the news and is now planning to bring his body home.

Uncle reveals family’s last contact before tragedy

During an interview shared on social media, his uncle, Mphumzi Zuzile, said that the family was still in shock over the loss. He said Makwedini had just returned to France after a five-week visit home.

Zuzile said his nephew sounded happy and settled before the sudden tragedy struck. The family only learned what had happened after two devastating phone calls from France.

Makwedini attended Wynberg Boys High School in Cape Town before earning SA Under-18 honours. He joined the Béziers academy last year and impressed coaches with his work ethic. The prop was tipped for a senior debut in the coming Pro D2 season.

Club president Bob Skinstad said the entire Béziers family was united in mourning. He praised Makwedini’s kindness and character, calling his death a heartbreaking loss for everyone.

Makwedini is survived by his siblings Sihle and Nonopela, who are grieving his loss. His family is working with the club to repatriate his body to South Africa. Funeral details are expected to be released once arrangements have been finalised.

Watch the video below:

More about the passing of Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini

Source: Briefly News