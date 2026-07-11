South African prop Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini died after suffering a medical emergency following training in France

The 20-year-old had been promoted to AS Béziers Hérault's senior squad for the 2026/27 season

Tributes have poured in from the club, supporters and the French rugby players' union

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French rugby club AS Béziers Hérault is mourning the sudden death of South African prop Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini, who died on Friday, 10 July 2026, after suffering a medical emergency at the end of a morning training session.

Luqobo Makwedini tragically passed away on Friday in France. Image:@asbeziersherault

Source: Facebook

According to French publication Midi Libre, the 20-year-old became ill shortly after training had finished. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Reports from L'Équipe and Le Figaro said Makwedini is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest, with emergency responders unable to revive him despite prolonged resuscitation efforts. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed by the club.

Who was Luqobo Makwedini and what happened?

Makwedini was a former South African Under-18 international who joined Béziers' development squad last season. He had recently been selected to move into the club's senior professional squad for the 2026/27 campaign after impressing coaches with his performances and potential.

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Standing 1.76 metres tall and weighing 119 kilograms, the powerful front row forward had yet to make his first-team debut but was widely regarded as one of the club's brightest young prospects ahead of the new Pro D2 season.

Luqobo Makwedini was a former South African Under-18 international. Image:@asbeziersherault

Source: Facebook

AS Béziers pays heartfelt tribute

In a heartfelt statement, AS Béziers Hérault said Makwedini had quickly become a cherished member of the "Red and Blue family" and praised his commitment, kindness and character during his time at the French club.

The club's supporters' association, Rugbiterre, also shared its condolences with Makwedini's family, teammates and club official Saul Loggenberg, who was reportedly one of the young player's guardian figures in France.

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The French professional rugby players' union, Provale, also paid tribute on social media, offering its support to AS Béziers Hérault, Makwedini's family and loved ones during what it described as an incredibly difficult time.

Makwedini's death comes only weeks before the start of the 2026/27 Pro D2 season, leaving the French club and the wider rugby community in mourning over the loss of one of South Africa's promising young talents.

Luqobo's death comes amid a series of heartbreaking losses involving young South African sports stars. In recent weeks, a 13-year-old footballer died after battling meningitis, while a 24-year-old rugby player from the Western Cape lost his life in a tragic roadside accident after being struck by a friend's vehicle.

Mossel Bay learner dies after stabbing incident

Briefly News previously reported that a 17-year-old Grade 11 learner from Mossel Bay died following a stabbing incident that took place during a social gathering in the D’Almeida community.

Diego Wessels, a learner at São Bras High School, was attacked on the night of Saturday 27 June after an altercation linked to allegations of damaged property escalated into violence.

Source: Briefly News