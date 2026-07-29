Faf de Klerk's return to South African rugby has reignited talk of a Springboks recall after his strong start with the Cheetahs

Victor Matfield believes one standout performance has moved the experienced scrum-half closer to the national team

The former Springbok lock says De Klerk has shown he still has what it takes to challenge for a place in Rassie Erasmus' squad

Victor Matfield believes Faf de Klerk is ready for the Springboks again. Image: Julian Finney/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Faf de Klerk's impressive return to domestic rugby has earned the backing of Springboks great Victor Matfield, who believes the veteran scrum-half is knocking on the door of a national team recall. After starring for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup, De Klerk has once again become a talking point as competition for the number nine jersey intensifies.

Faf de Klerk's Cheetahs performance catches Victor Matfield's eye

The double Rugby World Cup winner recently joined the Cheetahs after his contract with Japan's Canon Eagles came to an end. He announced his arrival in style, scoring twice as the Bloemfontein outfit defeated the Sharks 43-21.

His performance impressed Matfield, who believes it may have moved De Klerk back into contention for the Springboks.

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Planet Rugby reports that while speaking on the Rugby Rivals podcast, Matfield said:

"Faf de Klerk played for the Cheetahs last Friday night, and he was outstanding. After that performance, I think he must be very close to the Springboks side again. He changed the game, and he won it for the Cheetahs."

Springboks selection debate gathers momentum

De Klerk has featured less regularly under Rassie Erasmus in recent seasons, with Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach often preferred at scrum-half. However, Matfield believes the experienced halfback has shown he can still influence matches at the highest level.

Although he described the Currie Cup as a development competition, the former Springbok captain stressed that De Klerk's display stood out.

If the 34-year-old continues producing performances of that standard, calls for his return to the Springboks are likely to grow louder ahead of upcoming Test selections.

All Blacks target statement win against Springboks before World Cup

Briefly News also reported that the All Blacks have already thrown down the gauntlet ahead of their four-Test Greatest Rivalry Tour against the Springboks. New Zealand centre Quinn Tupaea said the best way to silence South Africa's passionate home crowds was to beat the world champions on their own turf.

Teammate Luke Jacobson also described the series as a chance to prove who deserves to be regarded as the world's best team heading into next year's Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News