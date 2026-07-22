Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are back as the Springboks begin preparations for two massive Test assignments

Rassie Erasmus has also made a selection call involving several players that could shape the coming weeks

The latest squad announcement offers fresh clues about South Africa's plans for Argentina and New Zealand

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu headline the returning stars after Rassie Erasmus named a 43-man Springbok squad for the Argentina Test. Image: Ian Cook - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and several other returning players after naming a 43-man squad to prepare for South Africa's Test against Argentina on 8 August 2026 and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

According to SA Rugby Mag, the squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday before the travelling group for Buenos Aires is finalised. World Cup winners Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Handré Pollard are also among those returning after injury.

Erasmus said the coaching staff had carefully considered how to manage the group.

"We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad," he said.

Five players released for franchise duty

Erasmus also released Ntuthuko Mchunu, Evan Roos, André-Hugo Venter, Embrose Papier and Jaco Williams to represent their franchises against the All Blacks.

"Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time," Erasmus explained.

"Depending on how they progress during next week's training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina."

The Springbok coach warned against underestimating Argentina after the Pumas defeated South Africa on home soil in 2024.

"They are a quality team, and they have proved that in our previous clashes," Erasmus said.

"We know how tough it is to win there, and we intend to take a quality team to Buenos Aires."

The squad will continue preparations in Johannesburg before the final touring party departs for Argentina.

The latest squad announcement signals the return of several experienced Springboks while giving others an opportunity to impress before Erasmus settles on his final squad for the Argentina Test and the highly anticipated clashes with New Zealand.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus names a 43-man squad with Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu returning from injury for the Argentina Test. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Full 43-man Springbok squad

Props

Thomas du Toit (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)

Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers)

Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles)

Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

Boan Venter (Fidelity Securedrive Lions)

Hookers

Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Locks

Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)

Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears)

Loose forwards

Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers)

Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers)

Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)

Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers)

Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

Utility forwards

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)

Cobus Wiese (Vodacom Bulls)

Scrumhalves

Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne)

Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers)

Morne van den Berg (Lions)

Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers)

Flyhalves

Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

Vusi Moyo (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)

Centres

Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside and utility backs

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars)

Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba)

Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Quan Horn (Fidelity Securedrive Lions)

Cheslin Kolbe (DHL Stormers)

Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls)

Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

Players released to their franchises

Forwards

Ntuthuko Mchunu (DHL Stormers)

Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers)

Backs

Jaco Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)

Standby

Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier)

Source: Briefly News