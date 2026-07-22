Siya Kolisi and Sacha Return As Rassie Names 43-Man Springbok Squad for Argentina Test
- Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are back as the Springboks begin preparations for two massive Test assignments
- Rassie Erasmus has also made a selection call involving several players that could shape the coming weeks
- The latest squad announcement offers fresh clues about South Africa's plans for Argentina and New Zealand
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and several other returning players after naming a 43-man squad to prepare for South Africa's Test against Argentina on 8 August 2026 and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.
According to SA Rugby Mag, the squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday before the travelling group for Buenos Aires is finalised. World Cup winners Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Handré Pollard are also among those returning after injury.
Erasmus said the coaching staff had carefully considered how to manage the group.
"We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Five players released for franchise duty
Erasmus also released Ntuthuko Mchunu, Evan Roos, André-Hugo Venter, Embrose Papier and Jaco Williams to represent their franchises against the All Blacks.
"Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time," Erasmus explained.
"Depending on how they progress during next week's training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina."
The Springbok coach warned against underestimating Argentina after the Pumas defeated South Africa on home soil in 2024.
"They are a quality team, and they have proved that in our previous clashes," Erasmus said.
"We know how tough it is to win there, and we intend to take a quality team to Buenos Aires."
The squad will continue preparations in Johannesburg before the final touring party departs for Argentina.
The latest squad announcement signals the return of several experienced Springboks while giving others an opportunity to impress before Erasmus settles on his final squad for the Argentina Test and the highly anticipated clashes with New Zealand.
Full 43-man Springbok squad
Props
- Thomas du Toit (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)
- Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers)
- Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles)
- Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)
- Boan Venter (Fidelity Securedrive Lions)
Hookers
- Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)
- Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)
Locks
- Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)
- Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears)
Loose forwards
- Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers)
- Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers)
- Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)
- Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers)
- Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)
- Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)
Utility forwards
- Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)
- Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
- Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)
- Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)
- Cobus Wiese (Vodacom Bulls)
Scrumhalves
- Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne)
- Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers)
- Morne van den Berg (Lions)
- Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers)
Flyhalves
- Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners)
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)
- Vusi Moyo (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)
Centres
- Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)
- Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
Outside and utility backs
- Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars)
- Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba)
- Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Quan Horn (Fidelity Securedrive Lions)
- Cheslin Kolbe (DHL Stormers)
- Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls)
- Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)
Players released to their franchises
Forwards
- Ntuthuko Mchunu (DHL Stormers)
- Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
- Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers)
Backs
- Jaco Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)
Standby
- Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier)
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).