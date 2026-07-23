Former Springbok head coach Nick Mallett identified rookie back-rower Paul de Villiers as a future captain after the youngster held his starting place for three consecutive Tests

De Villiers made his debut against England after Siya Kolisi was ruled out the day before the match, and kept his spot through victories over Scotland and Wales

Mallett also weighed in on the Feinberg-Mngomezulu selection debate and raised concerns about lock depth ahead of the All Blacks series

Former Springbok head coach Nick Mallett has publicly identified Paul de Villiers as a future captain of the national side, following the back-rower's standout performances across South Africa's three-Test home series in July 2026.

Nick Mallett Backs Paul de Villiers as Future Springbok Captain After Impressive Debut

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De Villiers was thrust into the spotlight at short notice when skipper Siya Kolisi was ruled out on the eve of the opening Test against England. The debutant kept his starting berth for the subsequent victories over Scotland and Wales, a feat Mallett described on the Talking Boks podcast as "outstanding" for a player so new to Test rugby.

Mallett praised De Villiers' performances across his first three matches, saying the debutant's ability to hold his place in the team for three consecutive weeks highlighted his quality.

He also highlighted the youngster's leadership potential, suggesting that while Rassie Erasmus has rotated the captaincy among players such as Jesse Kriel and Pieter-Steph du Toit, De Villiers has the maturity to eventually become an influential leader for the Springboks.

Mallett praises July debutants

South Africa capped 43 players across the three matches, with Rassie Erasmus using the series to stress-test squad depth ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Four new caps started the 43-0 win over Wales, and Mallett offered warm assessments of each. He praised fly-half Vusi Moyo's composure during a 48-minute debut, highlighted Jaco Williams's pace and interplay with Herschel Jantjies, commended Ruben van Heerden's physicality, and pointed to a dominant scrum contribution from Carlu Sadie as evidence that the forward group is in rude health.

Despite the positives, Mallett flagged lock as the one area of concern heading into the All Blacks series. Eben Etzebeth is managing a concussion, while Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert are both carrying injuries.

Fly-half debate and the All Blacks threat

Mallett also addressed the question of whether Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, returning from injury, should feature in Argentina or be handed back to the Stormers for their 7 August clash with New Zealand in Cape Town. He expected that Erasmus would keep the fly-half within the Springbok environment.

On the All Blacks themselves, Mallett acknowledged the strides made by coach Dave Rennie's side in their win over Ireland in Auckland, singling out the physicality of Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, replacement hooker Asafo Aumua, and Ardie Savea as indicators of a more direct, South African-style approach from New Zealand.

South Africa's next Test is away to Argentina before the four-match series against New Zealand gets underway.

Source: Briefly News