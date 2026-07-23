Evan Roos has once again been left out of Rassie Erasmus' latest Springbok squad despite another strong season for the Stormers

The latest omission extends a selection pattern that has followed the No. 8 since his Test debut in 2022

Comments from Erasmus, Duane Vermeulen and Nick Mallett offer clues about why Roos remains on the outside

Andre Esterhuizen, Evan Roos and Grant Williams prior to the Summer Rugby International match between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham on June 22, 2024 in England. Image: Gaspafotos/MB Media

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Evan Roos' latest omission from the Springbok squad has extended a familiar storyline. Three years after making his Test debut, the Stormers No. 8 is still waiting to establish himself as one of Rassie Erasmus' trusted options despite consistently producing standout performances at club level.

Evan Roos' Stormers form has not translated into Springbok selection

Erasmus named a 43-man squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship preparations, with Roos again overlooked. Instead, the 26-year-old will return to the Stormers for their Rugby's Greatest Rivalry clash against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on 7 August.

SA Rugby Magazine reports that the decision comes despite another productive season for the Stormers. Roos featured in 22 matches across the United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup, starting 21, scoring 14 tries and regularly completing the full 80 minutes.

His impact has been markedly different in Springbok colours. Since making his debut in 2022, Roos has earned nine Test caps, with limited opportunities to cement a regular place.

Rassie Erasmus has explained the competition

Last year, Erasmus responded to questions about Roos' omission from the end-of-year tour on X.

"He’s a world-class player and will play many Test matches for the Boks," Erasmus wrote.

"We just have two really good eights in Jasper and Kwagga and in my opinion they are still delivering at a higher level than Evan."

That view has remained unchanged. Springbok assistant coach Duane Vermeulen previously said the coaches had worked with Roos on "the finer details required at Test level", adding that the Springboks have "a specific way of playing".

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett also urged Roos to eliminate "the stupidity of the mistakes he makes because of over-exuberance".

Evan Roos has another opportunity to impress after missing the latest Springbok squad. His upcoming Stormers clash against the All Blacks could play a key role. Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Stormers clash offers another chance

Although Roos is outside the current Springbok group, Erasmus has repeatedly indicated he still sees a future for the back-rower. Responding to another supporter on X last year, the Bok coach said Roos "will probably make it in 2027".

The Stormers' meeting with the All Blacks now presents another opportunity for Roos to build his case as South Africa prepare for the Argentina Test on 8 August and next month's series against New Zealand.

For now, however, the latest squad selection suggests the competition for the Springbok No. 8 jersey remains as fierce as ever.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks' split-squad strategy

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus explained why five players, including Evan Roos, were released from the Springbok squad after it was announced. Rather than travelling to Argentina immediately, they will represent their United Rugby Championship franchises against the All Blacks.

Erasmus said the move was designed to give more players an opportunity to stake a claim for selection while allowing others returning from injury to gain valuable game time.

Source: Briefly News