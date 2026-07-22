Rassie Erasmus Explains Unusual Squad Split and Why 5 Springboks Were Released Before Key Tests
- Rassie Erasmus has released 5 players from his 43-man Springbok squad ahead of the Argentina Test
- The Springbok coach has broken down the thinking behind an unusual squad split before South Africa's next assignment
- Several returning stars remain in the squad as the Boks begin preparations for a demanding run of Tests
Rassie Erasmus has explained why five Springboks have been released from the national squad ahead of South Africa's Test against Argentina on 8 August. The Springbok coach unveiled a 43-man squad on Wednesday, 22 July, but confirmed that five players would return to their United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises rather than travel to Buenos Aires.
Rassie Erasmus explains squad split
According to SA Rugby Magazine, Erasmus said the coaching staff had carefully planned how to manage the wider squad before the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.
"We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad," Erasmus said.
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He added that splitting the group would allow players to earn selection while ensuring those returning from injury receive valuable game time.
Five Springboks released to face All Blacks
Ntuthuko Mchunu, André-Hugo Venter, Evan Roos, Embrose Papier and Jaco Williams have been released to their franchises for fixtures against the All Blacks.
"The players released will also have an opportunity to face the All Blacks... which will be invaluable for them once we decide on the final squad," Erasmus explained.
"We see this as a win-win situation for the team and players."
Argentina challenge awaits Springboks
Erasmus also warned against underestimating Argentina, who defeated South Africa on home soil in 2024.
"They are a quality team... we know how tough it is to win there, and we intend to take a quality team to Buenos Aires," he said.
The Springboks will assemble in Johannesburg before selecting the final travelling squad for Argentina.
South Africa's split-squad strategy gives returning players time to prove their fitness while allowing others to gain valuable experience against the All Blacks before the Springboks begin a demanding stretch of international rugby.
Springbok greats rethink whitewash prediction
Briefly News also reported that former Springboks Victor Matfield and Robbie Kempson have softened their earlier prediction that South Africa would sweep the All Blacks in the upcoming four-Test series.
The pair changed their view after New Zealand's commanding 40-21 Nations Championship victory over Ireland on 18 July.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).