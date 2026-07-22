Rassie Erasmus has released 5 players from his 43-man Springbok squad ahead of the Argentina Test

The Springbok coach has broken down the thinking behind an unusual squad split before South Africa's next assignment

Several returning stars remain in the squad as the Boks begin preparations for a demanding run of Tests

Rassie Erasmus has explained why five Springboks have been released from his 43-man squad ahead of the Argentina Test. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has explained why five Springboks have been released from the national squad ahead of South Africa's Test against Argentina on 8 August. The Springbok coach unveiled a 43-man squad on Wednesday, 22 July, but confirmed that five players would return to their United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises rather than travel to Buenos Aires.

Rassie Erasmus explains squad split

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Erasmus said the coaching staff had carefully planned how to manage the wider squad before the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

"We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad," Erasmus said.

He added that splitting the group would allow players to earn selection while ensuring those returning from injury receive valuable game time.

Five Springboks released to face All Blacks

Ntuthuko Mchunu, André-Hugo Venter, Evan Roos, Embrose Papier and Jaco Williams have been released to their franchises for fixtures against the All Blacks.

"The players released will also have an opportunity to face the All Blacks... which will be invaluable for them once we decide on the final squad," Erasmus explained.

"We see this as a win-win situation for the team and players."

Rassie Erasmus' masterplan: Split squad to counter All Blacks advantage. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Argentina challenge awaits Springboks

Erasmus also warned against underestimating Argentina, who defeated South Africa on home soil in 2024.

"They are a quality team... we know how tough it is to win there, and we intend to take a quality team to Buenos Aires," he said.

The Springboks will assemble in Johannesburg before selecting the final travelling squad for Argentina.

South Africa's split-squad strategy gives returning players time to prove their fitness while allowing others to gain valuable experience against the All Blacks before the Springboks begin a demanding stretch of international rugby.

Springbok greats rethink whitewash prediction

Briefly News also reported that former Springboks Victor Matfield and Robbie Kempson have softened their earlier prediction that South Africa would sweep the All Blacks in the upcoming four-Test series.

The pair changed their view after New Zealand's commanding 40-21 Nations Championship victory over Ireland on 18 July.

Source: Briefly News