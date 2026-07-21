An outspoken All Blacks great has made a bold prediction ahead of rugby's biggest rivalry despite South Africa hosting the series

Not everyone in New Zealand agrees with the confident assessment as another former star points to one major challenge

The comments have added fresh anticipation before the four-Test showdown between the world's top-ranked teams

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Stephen Donald has made a huge call ahead of the Springboks-All Blacks series, saying South Africa "don't stand a chance" despite home advantage. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald believes New Zealand can dominate their upcoming four-Test series against the Springboks despite playing on South African soil.

Speaking on Sky Sports NZ's The Breakdown, Donald said his confidence grew after New Zealand's recent performances in the Nations Championship. His comments were reported by SARugbyMag on 20 July 2026.

"I was confident for the last couple of weeks," Donald said. "The boys still had the ability and smarts to say, 'We are going to kick here, and we are just going to put up a box and start again.'"

Donald added:

"I'm confident we might give the Boks the American one; we might be sick of winning by then. We'll go first three; my confidence is high."

Justin Marshall warns South Africa remains rugby's toughest test

Former All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall was more cautious. He acknowledged New Zealand's form but said touring South Africa remains one of rugby's greatest challenges.

"We've been going well, but a good side comes and puts pressure on you," Marshall said. "I certainly don't think Dave Rennie is underestimating what is in front of him in South Africa."

He added:

"It's the toughest challenge in the game to go there and win a series. We've only ever done it once in '96."

Springboks and All Blacks rivalry builds towards blockbuster series

The All Blacks will first face the Sharks, Stormers and Vodacom Bulls before the four-Test series begins at Ellis Park. The teams will then meet in Cape Town, Soweto and Baltimore.

Donald believes New Zealand can dominate the series, while Marshall expects a far tougher contest. Their contrasting views have added another layer of intrigue ahead of the highly anticipated clashes.

Springboks handed bold warning as All Blacks great predicts dominant tour. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Springboks legends rethink All Blacks whitewash prediction

Briefly News also reported that former Springboks Victor Matfield and Robbi Kempson have abandoned their earlier prediction that South Africa would whitewash New Zealand after the All Blacks' impressive 40-21 Nations Championship victory over Ireland on 18 July.

The rugby greats said Dave Rennie's side look revitalised and warned that the Springboks will face a far tougher challenge than they first expected, with key battles at the scrum, breakdown and defence likely to decide the four-Test series.

Source: Briefly News