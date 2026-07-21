Shembe Church leader Mduduzi Shembe extended a formal tea invitation to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini following a viral video row

Church elders visited the King on Monday to deliver Shembe's official message after the monarch sent emissaries with a formal apology

King Misuzulu confirmed through his spokesperson that he would accept the invitation and visit Shembe soon

Mduduzi Shembe forgave King Misuzulu. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Baptist Nazareth Church leader Mduduzi Shembe has publicly declared that the controversy surrounding AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's derogatory remarks is behind them, extending a personal invitation for the monarch to join him for tea.

The olive branch follows a widely circulated leaked video in which King Misuzulu, appearing to be intoxicated during a marital dispute with Nomzamo Myeni, made insulting remarks directed at Shembe. The footage drew significant public backlash, prompting the King to dispatch emissaries to deliver a formal apology.

Shembe calls for calm among congregation

Addressing his congregation last week, Shembe urged members to remain composed and explained that his willingness to forgive stems from the fact that the King was not in a normal state of mind when the remarks were made. He accepted the royal apology and signalled a desire to move forward.

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Church elders formalised that position on Monday, travelling to deliver Shembe's reconciliation message directly to the King. King Misuzulu's spokesperson, Mpikayise Buthelezi, confirmed that the monarch had received the invitation warmly and intended to visit Shembe in due course.

Alcohol controversy in a dry church

The incident carries particular weight given that King Misuzulu is a baptised member of the Shembe church, an African religious institution that strictly prohibits alcohol consumption among its members. The fact that the King appeared intoxicated in the leaked footage compounded the sensitivity of the situation for the congregation.

The leader of the church delegation also condemned the individual responsible for recording and leaking the video, describing the act as deeply irresponsible. Shembe emphasised that forgiveness is a foundational principle of the church, and that the extension of reconciliation to the King reflects those values in practice.

King Misuzulu pays lobola for 4th wife

In a related article, Briefly News reported on King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's recent lobola negotiations for his fourth wife, Swazi Princess Sihle Mdluli. The king's stern demeanour during the proceedings has sparked a heated debate about traditional authority and respect within modern societal standards.

Source: Briefly News