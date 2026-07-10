King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini dispatched senior Royal House Elders to the Nazareth Baptist Church after a leaked video showed him insulting its leader

In the video, the AmaZulu king called Shembe leader uNyazi Lwezulu a 'fool' and questioned whether a God with an ID could exist

The Shembe Church said it was disappointed by the video but would allow the two parties space to resolve the matter privately

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King Misuzulu is sending a delegation to the Nareth Baptist Church (Shembe)after the leaked video Images: Daren Stewart and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has sent a formal delegation to the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe Church, to tender an apology after a leaked video showed him verbally berating his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, and directing derogatory remarks at the church and its leader.

In the recording, King Misuzulu can be heard referring to uNyazi Lwezulu, the leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church, as a "fool." He also rhetorically questioned the legitimacy of the faith, asking:

"Where have you ever seen a God that has an ID."

The remarks were directed at the Queen, who is a member of the church.

Royal house expresses profound regret

In a statement, spokesperson for the Royal House,Mpikayise Buthelezi, confirmed that the king had taken immediate steps to address the fallout.

He divulged that the King has dispatched a delegation of senior Royal House Elders to engage with Unyazi Lwezulu of the Nazareth Baptist Church.

"The delegation has been instructed to formally convey His Majesty's profound regret regarding the unfortunate utterances made during that private exchange and to reaffirm the deep and enduring respect that His Majesty and the Zulu Throne hold for Unyazi Lwezulu and the Nazareth Baptist Church," Buthelezi said.

The spokesperson added that the king was appealing to those who had been hurt to accept his remorse.

"His Majesty hopes that his sincere expression of regret will be received in the spirit in which it is offered and that those who have been hurt will find it within their hearts to accept his remorse," the statement read.

Read the full statement here:

Shembe church calls for space to resolve matter

The video has attracted significant attention, particularly given that King Misuzulu formally joined the Nazareth Baptist Church in June 2024, when he was baptised at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma by uNyazi Lwezulu himself.

Shembe Church spokesperson thokozani Mncwabe confirmed the church had viewed the footage and described its members as disappointed by what they saw. Mncwabe said the church would not intervene directly, preferring instead to allow the two prominent figures the opportunity to address the matter between themselves.

Activist speaks on viral Zulu King video

Briefly News reported that Phakel'umthakathi has broken his silence on a viral video showing Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini swearing at his wife, saying the footage left him deeply troubled, but not for the reasons most people might expect. The activist expressed concern for the privacy as well as the safeTy of the King, saying the royal house is surrounded by 'evil.'

Source: Briefly News