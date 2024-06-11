King Misuzulu was baptised as a member of the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church and not as a member of the Anglican Church

Members of the Zulu Royal family have reportedly always been Anglican Church members, but King Misuzulu opted to go for the African-initiated Church

While others praised him, some questioned his actions and believed that he would encounter problems in the future

KWAZULU-NATAL—The Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini was baptised as a member of the Shembe Nazareth Church, breaking a family tradition of being Anglican.

King Misuzulu joins Shembe church

According to Scrolla.Africa, King Misuzulu was baptised and became an official member of the Shembe Church on 9 June. Scores of Shembe members flocked to the Nkunzana River in Nongoma to witness his baptism and the baptisms of other members.

The Zulu family's first Anglican king was King Mpande, who accepted the Anglican church after the British settled in Kwazulu-Natal. King Goodwill Zwelethini and his wives were also members of the Anglican Church. The royal Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi praised the King for the baptism and said the Shembe church's constituency of traditional leaders might strengthen the King's support.

Some netizens praised King Misuzulu

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet debated the baptism. Some supported him.

Tumi Mofokeng said:

"He's literally breaking down everything from religion, tradition and customs while he cut ties with the ANC."

Monte Carlo said:

"Bayede. Good move, Bayede."

Sipho Kolanisi said:

"Good decision."

Sphelele Zondo said:

"By far the best decision he has made as our king."

Others were not pleased

Nhlanhla Madide asked:

"Shall we go and save the king or allow our nation to face the punishment?"

Sparx said:

"From one religious scam to another, there's nothing special here."

King Misuzulu slams KZN provincial government

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu slammed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

The government axed his praise singer, and the King was deased. He fired at the provincial government and accused them of meddling in his royal house's affairs.

