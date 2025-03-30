The African National Congress will have a sit-down with AfriForum and Solidarity over their role in the tension between the US and South Affica

The party's deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane addressed the media on 30 March 2025 after the party's National Executive Committee meeting

Mokonyane said the country cannot be in a situation where it can be comfortable with a minority leading the majority

Nomvula Mokonyane said the ANC will sit down with AfriForum and Solidarity. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general said the country cannot be led by a minority seeking to govern the majority. She said the party would engage AfriForum and Solidarity for their alleged role in fuelling tensions between South Africa and the United States.

What did the ANC say?

Newzroom Afrika posted her address to the media on 30 March 2025 after the party's National Executive Committee met to discuss the tensions between the United States and South Africa. She said AfriForum are a minority within a minority and can't lay claim that they are representing the white minority. She said many want to see South Africa progress.

Mokonyane said the ANC has committed to engaging the two lobby groups. She said the ANC has sat with its enemies to negotiate with the current government. She said the part will work towards engaging in them. She said the government cannot bwhand-pick the csntituion and dissect it.

"70 years of the freedom Charter. the people shall govern. There shall be peace and friendship," she said.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about AfriForum

The official opposition, the MK Party, opened a case of treason against AfriForum after Donald Trump's executive order inviting Afrikaners to be refugees

The ANC wants to engage with AfriForum. Image: @afriforum

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commented on Mokonyane and talked about the party's commitment.

JJ said:

"This would have been done a long time ago, rather than waiting for some financial cutting, executing orders and threats of International Criminal Justice cases."

Michellie Kat said:

"They can have a lekker braai together. She will bring the braai packs."

Kgakgamatso said:

"The ANC are clowns. That's why we must make sure you drop to 20%. The presidency said they won't engage."

Linda Galela said:

"The ANC is a sellout organisation."

Daystar said:

"Another useless talk show."

AfriForum said Afrikaners are not going anywhere

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Afriforum said Afrikaners were not going anywhere and were committed to building a better South Africa. This was after US president Donald Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status.

The lobby group accused the government of creating policies aimed at discriminating against Afrikaners. It said the policies, especially the Expropriation Act, threatened the US's national security and foreign policy.

