EFF Demands AfriForum, Solidarity Be Declared Domestic Terrorists, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants AfriForum and Solidarity to be declared domestic terrorist organisations
- The group said AfriForum and Solidarity's actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of the country
- South Africans are split over the Red Berets' statement, with some applauding it and others criticising it
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants AfriForum and Solidarity to be declared domestic terrorist organisations following their decision to ask the USA for assistance.
The Red Berets have made the appeal to the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the lobby groups’ decision to meet with members of Donald Trump’s administration.
The groups are calling on the United States of America government to intervene in the country and wanted punitive measures taken against senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC).
EFF accuses groups of spreading misinformation
In a strongly worded press release, the EFF called on the GNU to declare the groups as domestic terrorist organisations, saying that they were working against the interests of the republic by spreading lies and misinformation across borders.
“Their actions are a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of South Africa,” the party stated.
The party further said that it was disgusted by the groups’ attempts to get the US to interfere in South Africa’s domestic affairs, saying it amounted to treason.
The EFF also claimed that AfriForum and Solidarity were asking Trump to help them partition South Africa and create a white-only enclave at the southern tip of Africa. The EFF are not the only party who have weighed in on the groups’ actions, as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party also opened a case of treason against AfriForum.
What you need to know about AfriForum’s unhappiness
- South Africans have accused AfriForum of treason after the organisation supported Trump's claims about the country
- The US government signed an Executive Order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners in the country
- Afriforum distanced itself from Trump's Executive Order to offer refugee status to minority ethnic Afrikaners
- The Presidency confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa had no plans to meet with AfriForum following Trump's recent threats
- Minister Gayton McKenzie has been criticised for holding a meeting with AfriForum and Solidariteit amid SA-US tensions
EFF’s statement sparks mixed reactions
The party’s appeal sparked mixed reactions online, as some supported it, while others criticised it.
@moroaswi19316 said:
“Viva EFF 💗 AfriForum must be banned.”
@ZUVW_ appealed:
“Apartheid will never come again to South Africa. Let's learn to live together in peace.”
@AfricanBlackAsa stated:
“You should lay treason charges. Your opinion is not going to help address this problem.”
@WestBeryl9535 added:
“Sounds like a practical plan. By the way, didn't the ANC visit the UK and America to complain about Apartheid? I'm thinking that what's good for the goose, is good for the gander.”
@ForensicJoan said:
“EFF, your dramatic flair for accusing AfriForum and Solidarity of plotting a whites-only enclave with Trump’s help would be Oscar-worthy—if it weren’t so detached from reality.”
MK Party open case of treason against AfriForum
In a related story, Briefly News reported that it wasn't only ordinary South Africans who were unhappy with AfriForum's actions.
The MK Party opened a treason case against the lobby group at the Cape Town Central police station on 10 February.
The decision drew mixed reactions from South Africans, as some were unhappy with the MK Party going down that route.
