South Africans have accused AfriForum of treason after the organisation supported Donald Trump's claims

The United States of America President claimed that the South African government was confiscating land

AfriForum also stated it would appeal to Trump to punish senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC)

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and his organisation has come under fire for supporting Donald Trump's claims about SOuth Africa. Image: @Powerfm987/ Yuliia Kaveshnikova

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are furious with AfriForum at the moment in the wake of Donald Trump’s recent statement.

The President of the United States of America POTUS) said he would be cutting off funding to South Africa, claiming that the government was confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

While Trump never provided any explanation or evidence to back up his claims, it’s believed to stem from the recent signing of the Expropriation Bill. It's not the first time Trump has threatened South Africa. On 1 December 2024, he threatened 100% tariffs against member nations of BRICS.

AfriForum under fire

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has now come under fire about Trump's threats, as they supported his investigation into the country.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel stated that the organisation would urge the US Government to punish some senior leaders in the African National Congress (ANC) and not the entire country.

AfriForum in discussions with USA

Following Trump’s threats, the civil rights organisation confirmed that they were talking to the US about the situation in the country.

AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl stated that they were glad the international audience was finally paying attention to South Africa’s situation.

South Africans outraged at AfriForum

AfriForum’s decision to appeal to the US has sparked a wave of anger in South Africa, with many accusing the organisation of spreading misinformation to make the situation sound worse. Citizens have also accused AfriForum of treason for their utterances.

@Mzo_honcho said:

“Treasonous behaviour. Asking for a foreign government to interfere in our local politics.”

@nnn_nsn asked:

“Do you even know what treason is, sir? How can you ask a foreign entity to come interfere within a sovereign country?

@SiveXaluva added:

“The statement alone makes AfriForum a threat to the South African government and its people. This deserves a harsh reaction towards AfriForum, or it shouldn't exist at all.”

@AHT_YssY stated:

“You traitor.”

Neo Ntene said:

“Any sanctions imposed on South Africa will also affect Ernst and his AfriForum people.”

@AshrafGarda questioned:

“Kallie, you are requesting a foreign country to punish the leadership of a political party of another country. How do you think Trump will do that? And if he succeeds in political interference in another country, then what’s next? You don’t expect him to stop there, do you?

@_Moipone added:

“Being jailed for treason should be a thing in South Africa.”

@WarrenRcomedian stated:

“As a white South African, I denounce AfriForum and their lies. There is no genocide of white people here. They are dangerous grifters intent on lining their pockets at the expense of their fellow South Africans. Let’s try the leaders for treason.”

USA changes mind on HIV aid

Briefly News reported how President Trump recently issued a directive for HIV treatment aid to low-income countries to cease.

On 29 January, the US State Department announced a lift on the ban, which many felt was just temporary.

South Africa is one of almost 50 sub-Saharan African countries that have benefited from the $7.5 billion programme since 2003.

