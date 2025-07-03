SA Wowed by Youngster’s R14.5K Wig While Doing Kamo Mphela Dance Challenge

A young South African woman on TikTok wowed over 200K people with her stunning and expensive wig

She filmed herself doing the now-viral Kamo Mphela dance challenge for her new and well-received song Partii

Social media users could not get over her video and helped the youngster garner a quarter of a million views

Kamo Mphela had the whole of TikTok vibing to her latest song, Partii, after sharing the official dance routine online.

A Mzansi youngster, Sibahle Dube, joined the other hundreds of people trying out the challenge. She highlighted that she was not the best dancer but wanted to try out the challenge anyway.

Fortunately for her, her TikTok audience was not focused on her two left feet but her silky, long hair. Many women and men were enchanted by the quality of her wig.

The hair moved effortlessly as Dube moved her body, and the viewers’ eyes stayed glued to the screen. After playing the video over and over, social media users coughed up the courage to ask for the details of the hair.

Woman plugs SA with R14.5K wig on TikTok

Dube was generous enough to share the hair information with her audience on TikTok. She left a comment yesterday that read:

“Guys, I’ve been telling you that the hair is from The Hair Trader. It is unit: 30 inch SDD Vietnamese(R14.5k).”

People were stunned by the high price, but quickly understood after watching the video again. They realised that they’d be paying for quality and length.

Social media users made plans to contact the store on Instagram and have a look at more of their products before purchasing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by woman’s R14.5K wig on TikTok

Social media users raced to a woman’s comments section after spotting her high-quality wig while she participated in a now-viral TikTok dance challenge:

@smalz_/I/M wanted to surprise his partner:

“Where can I get similar hair for my lady?”

@Sphindy Mkhwanazi pointed out:

“Girl, just say that you wanted to show off your gorgeous hair.”

@Spiro looked past the bad dancing:

“Girl, as long as your hair is gorgeous."

@AneleNgidi_noticed:

“No one is talking about how beautiful she is. You’re gorgeous.”

@Sbusisiwe Gabuza waited to get information on the hair:

“Camping for the hair.”

@Shae announced:

“I’m just looking at the hair.”

@C was amazed by the lovely wig:

“The hair speaks volumes.”

@KaMadlala was impressed by the expensive hair:

“Category? Hair.”

@Alikho Gade shared:

“I was focusing on the hair the entire time.”

