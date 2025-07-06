Somizi hopped on the now-viral TikTok dance challenge for Kamo Mphela’s new hit single Partii

South Africans instantly fell in love with the well-performing Amapiano song and loved the dance routine even more

Mzansi was not very impressed with Somizi’s performance of the challenge and roasted him in the comments section

Somizi Mhlongo is known for his colourful personality and his bold fashion choices on every stage.

SA was floored by Somizi's moves after hopping on Kamo Mphela's dance challenge on TikTok. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi Marvel is also the first gay Black man to succeed in the entertainment industry having been part of one of the most iconic movies to ever come out of South Africa, Sarafina. He gained a fan base for simply being himself and spreading love and hope everywhere he goes.

Recently, Mzansi has been a bit sour towards the media mogul. His recent performance in Kamo Mphela’s dance challenge was not well-received by the internet.

SA roasts Somizi’s dancing on TikTok

Kamo Mphela’s latest hit single, Partii, has everyone on their feet with its electrifying beat and cool lyrics. It’s hard for one to stay still when the song is on.

The team choreographed a fitting dance challenge and introduced it on TikTok. People online loved it and instantly jumped on the challenge.

Thousands of videos have been produced so far using the song. A couple of celebrities have also shown off their moves and received praise online.

Somizi Mhlongo decided to join the fun and show off his talent as he is a professional dancer. The star effortlessly performed the dance routine and posted his video on TikTok on the 15th of June.

People were not impressed with his dancing and pointed out that his moves looked like he was fighting for freedom, just like in the movie Sarafina. The clip had tongues wagging and has since garnered over s million views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacted to Somizi dancing to Partii

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 3.5K comments:

SA was unimpressed by Somizi's dancing after joining a viral dance challenge. Image: @somizi

Source: TikTok

@Thandodaddy.pointed out:

“When he raised his hands, it was giving Sarafina.”

@Tsholo said:

“We almost forgot you can dance!”

@aio_bindela wrote:

“You and Thembi Seete are in the same WhatsApp group.”

@Mia_Nkulieh commented:

“It had the feel of ‘freedom is coming tomorrow’.”

@🥨TEBOLIHLE🥨 shared:

“It’s giving a bit of Thembi Seete, and freedom is coming tomorrow.”

@𝓕 𝓐 𝓣 𝓢 𝓞 🫧commented:

“Sarafina never left you.”

@that_ girl Nolu.said:

“I remember Somizi in Sarafina.”

@ChefDeStylist laughed:

“You’re dancing in capital letters.”

@simnikiwebatyi6 said:

“I thought you were recording Sarafina part two.”

@zeenhle shared:

“ It’s giving the assembly part of Our Father.”

