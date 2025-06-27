A large crowd at a packed Limpopo festival apparently had no time for Somizi Mhlongo

The flamboyant media personality hit the stage and gave a vibrant performance, but was seemingly ignored

While many social media users admired SomGAGA's performance, others couldn't help but point out his disengaged audience

A Limpopo crowd gave Somizi Mhlongo a huge "Woooo shem" when he attempted to perform for them.

Somizi Mhlongo performs in Limpopo

You know it's a party when Somizi Mhlongo is in the building, but apparently not everyone is a fan of the veteran performer.

An old video of his performance in Limpopo in April 2025 has resurfaced and left social media users to question his trouble engaging with the crowd.

SomGAGA shared the video on his TikTok page, and can be seen running up the steps to the stage in the famous loose-fitting Hammer pants.

His energetic entrance, coupled with the background song, Sdudla or Slender by Shandesh & Mvzzle, was almost diffused by the still crowd, but not even that could stop Somizi from doing his thing.

Despite only seeing a handful of people dance and interact with his performance, the former Idols SA judge showed love to Limpopo:

"I'm captured by Limpopo."

Here's what Mzansi said about Somizi Mhlongo's performance

Social media showed love to Somizi for bringing the heat to Limpopo:

mama kabuhle said:

"It's a whole mood, yooooo, can't stop smiling alone."

Portia was impressed:

"Imagine being 50 years old and still dancing like Somsom. This should be enough for us ma 80's, we can do better, guys. Somizi, you are the best!"

user2069180398107 showed love to Somizi Mhlongo:

"You can't put the good man down. Somizi is the boss, and it ends there."

Ike Ndadza admitted:

"Somizi is not my favourite, but he is talented, hey."

PoliteRosha wrote:

"Somizi doesn't just dance like this everywhere, he was very happy, shem. You’re loved in Giyani, som som."

Meanwhile, others bashed the crowd for seemingly ignoring SomGAGA:

Gomolemo Mash was annoyed:

"He really tried, but the crowd is not crowding."

Entle_ said:

"This crowd is really annoying me, Somizi has the vibe, people."

amy Jekwa wrote:

"This crowd has bored me for this year and the next."

lmarciamakola866 posted:

"But this crowd, though? It's not make sure, and you owe them nothing, because you really gave them energy here."

Kwanda added:

"I’m not happy with the crowd, but I admit that I always cry when I see Som Som performing, and then I scream after."

