Idols SA is currently in its 19th and final season, and they have named it the Farewell Season

The show is reportedly not performing well on Mzansi Magic but is pulling decent numbers on Mzansi Wethu

Viewers have debated the apparent low numbers, with reports suggesting that they managed to hit the 400 000 mark

The curtains have long closed on Idols SA, but even with it being in its final season, most of South Africa could not be bothered.

The latest episode of the singing competition saw Lungile getting axed from the top 10. Image: @idolssa

Idols SA pulls in poor numbers

The once popular singing competition, Idols SA, is currently in its 19th and final season. So far, the Farewell Season has produced dwindling numbers.

Entertainment commentator @Jabu_Macdonald shared on X that the show is reportedly not performing well on Mzansi Magic. They are, however, pulling decent numbers on the sister channel, Mzansi Wethu.

The report suggests that they managed to cross the 400 000 mark on Mzansi Wethus, but the numbers on Mzansi Magic are dismal.

"Unfortunately, #idolsSA is not doing well in terms of viewership on Mzansi Magic but managed to reach over 400k viewership on Mzansi Wethu."

Mzansi debates the poor numbers

Viewers have debated the apparent low numbers produced by Idols SA, spearheaded by Thembu Seete, Somizi Mhlongo and JR, hosted by Proverb.

Many people assume the time change has a direct impact on people not tuning in to watch, suggesting that they should have stuck to Sunday instead.

@KingKhanyani replied:

"People don't care anymore."

@t_bone1999 commented:

"Didn't they say it ended last year? This has become exhausting... It has run it's course, thank you."

@thabelomaanda added:

"The singers are so terrible, I tried watching it last week. Changing times was also a bad idea."

@MotsoMafa said:

"Saturday we are too busy for tv, they should have played them on Sunday the usual."

@PrincessSkhu responded:

"Why did they change it to Saturday vele?"

@kgotsohopelekau debated:

"I personally believe that they should have instead put the show on break & not end it. Talent grows and rises every year, especially with the era of Tiktok. Make people miss the show & then stick to Sunday. There isn't a lot of TV stuff on Sunday I believe."

Idols SA top 9 announced

Briefly News previously reported that Lungile was booted off the top 10 of the singing competition.

Viewers were far from being surprised as many felt it was long overdue due to her lack of vocal prowess.

