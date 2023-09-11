Pick n Pay Clothing and Nando's have launched an exclusive collection of tees, but the reaction from South Africans has been mixed

Some South Africans loved the witty designs on the clothing while others thought they were a tad tacky

The collection has sparked a debate on social media, with some people calling it an "epic fail" and others saying they would definitely buy it

South Africans have shared their two cents on what they think about the new Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab.

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the new Nandos and PnP Clothing Spring collab. Image: @sanesh_singh/TikTok

According to Bizcommunity, Pick n Pay Clothing, renowned for its affordable yet quality clothing, partnered with Nando's, the hottest chick in the game. These two iconic South African brands launched an exclusive collection of tees that fired up the fashionistas as we entered spring.

However, the new fashion collab has Mzansi divided.

TikTok video of Nando's and PnP Clothing Spring collection sparks debate

A video posted on TikTok by @sanesh_singh shows in-store Pick n Pay mannequins dressed in clothing which featured the Nando's logo and interesting slogans and designs.

Judging by some of the comments on social media, while some netizens liked the new collab, several other South Africans were not fans of the new flame-grilled chicken-inspired merchandise.

"Nandos and Pick n Pay epic fail," the video was captioned.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the exclusive collection

The witty designs amused some netizens but others just weren't feeling it. Check out the comments below:

Zoleka wrote:

"Ngeke phela ."

Lu responded:

"Probably cheaper than the chicken."

_His_daughter_ said:

"This made me laugh. Please let me save.."

Leigh Dennyschene commented:

"I was so confused when I needed help with something. When the lady turned around and I saw the Nandos shirt, I said “Sorry, I thought you worked here”."

Lawrence replied:

"Pedro's has them shaking!."

Thesebumcheeksquiver;) wrote:

"I wanted to get me and my sister these matching shirts today she did NOT find it funny."

Boitumelo Koopedi said:

"Love it!!!. Want the 3 sauces top."

