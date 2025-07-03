A heartbreaking experience with a custom furniture order sparked a lively discussion across social media platforms after a lady shared a post

The customer's discrepancy between the expected sofa and the delivered item was documented and shared on TikTok

Social media users expressed a range of reactions, from amusement to concern, over the unexpected outcome of supporting local businesses

A woman was disappointed with a small business furniture supplier after ordering from them. Image: @kombersthapelo

A recent video has brought to light a disappointing encounter with a furniture purchase, highlighting the risks some consumers face when ordering custom pieces from smaller enterprises.

The revealing clip was shared on TikTok by @kombersthapelo, attracting a flood of comments from social media users who shared mixed opinions on the unfortunate situation.

The video begins by showcasing the aspirational item the user had intended to purchase. TikTok user @kombersthapelo wanted a magnificent tan velvet L-shaped five-seater sofa, complete with an array of large and small cushions, alongside a matching coffee table. It was a vision of comfort and elegance, perfectly suited for a modern living space. However, the footage then transitions dramatically to reveal the actual delivery, a smaller and flatter couch that, apart from its colour, bore little resemblance to the original order.

The delivered item appeared to have fewer cushions, which were also inconsistent in size, falling far short of the customer's expectations. Expressing her disappointment, the user accompanied her post with a caption sharing that supporting local businesses might one day lead consumers to the hospital. She highlighted the stress and frustration that such experiences can cause.

The woman's post attracted mixed reviews as some people felt the quality of the couch matched its price. Image: @kombersthapelo

SA debates about the couch

The video quickly garnered floods of comments from social media users, who presented a mixture of reactions. Many found humour in their situation, openly laughing at the visible difference between the two sofas. Some stated that they would have refused to accept the delivered couch and would have demanded a refund from the furniture maker.

Other viewers offered a different perspective, suggesting that, given the stated price of R7500, the delivered couch might be considered acceptable. A few users asked @kombersthapelo to disclose the manufacturer's details, hoping to prevent others from encountering similar situations.

User @Letona said:

"The biggest mistake is that you guys are trying to get the highest quality and best workmanship with the lowest budget under the sun. Good quality and good workmanship cost money. The sofa you got fits the price you paid."

User @Tmilingerie added:

"You’re making me nervous because I ordered from a TikTok store last night 😩."

User @Dineo❤️shared:

"I hope one day we’re honest about these couches. They’re very uncomfortable and wear out within months! I got mine in December (similar style) for my place and paid R5k. Then in January, I purchased a couch for R30k at my fiancé's apartment from Decofurn. It’s so much more comfortable, good quality and a really good investment. These back-door upholstery companies just use cheap stuff."

User @Nthaby_Sang added:

"There's no way 🤣."

User @Vee Timbe Muchina commented:

"That was me last year 😂, the exact design. I'm not supporting local businesses again 😂. I will go to the shop. The couch is so uncomfortable."

User @BoitumeloSemenya said:

"No sisi no, don’t take it home.'

Watch the TikTok video below:

