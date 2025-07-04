A devoted daughter provided her mother with an effective and practical gift, representing a significant home improvement

The emotional moment, capturing a mother's delight during a unique installation process was shared on the popular video streaming platform TikTok

Social media users were moved and inspired by the act of generosity, expressing heartfelt wishes for the daughter

A young lady shared a video of her excited mom who was watching workers busy with a borehole installation in her house. Image: @orineavhugala

A heartwarming video depicted a mother's pure joy as work began on a valuable new addition to her home, a meaningful present from her daughter.

The touching video was shared on TikTok by @orineavhugala, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved.

The excited mother is seen in her yard, observing men drilling and making holes as they progress with the borehole installation, in her Limpopo home. This expensive gift, provided by her thoughtful daughter, fills her with tremendous joy. She walks towards the freshly dug soil, her hands raised in excitement, at times covering her face in awe. At one point, her happiness is so overwhelming that she jumps, laughing and beaming with uncontrolled delight, perfectly capturing the essence of the moment for her.

Borehole installation in Mzansi

Borehole installations in Mzansi represent a major investment for homeowners, providing an essential water source. The cost can vary depending on things like drilling depth, ground conditions, pump type, and water treatment requirements. According to SowetanLIVE, a standard borehole installation can range from R50,000 to R150,000 or even more, making it a considerable and life-changing gift for many households. This investment offers long-term benefits in areas prone to water scarcity or unreliable municipalities.

Social media users praised the daughter for making her mom smile, promising her more blessings. Image: @orineavhugala

SA praises the daughter

The video garnered massive views and an outpouring of comments from social media users, who were impressed and inspired by the daughter's thoughtful gesture. Many expressed heartfelt prayers that her financial resources would remain abundant, ensuring her pockets never run dry.

Others observed the sense of pride beaming from the mother's face, a testament to her daughter's generosity. They assured @orineavhugala that her kindness would attract many blessings, recognising the selfless nature of her actions.

User @leeboutique07 said:

"Happy birthday Mommy I remember on my mom’s birthday I used all my salary to surprise her with a pallet of cement bakkie followed by a truck of sand paid the builders in full then ordered a cake for her left broke 😥she was so happy let’s do it for them while they still can see it 😍."

User @Rabs shared:

"Mhm! Look at God, happy birthday, mama, she's proud of you."

User @Anthon commented:

"She is much happier than someone who got millions in his/her account, this is real happiness."

User @Slow added:

"God bless you. Well done. Happy birthday, Mukegulu vha hule."

User @shongimw0 commented:

"This is big and beautiful, hun♥️."

User @Khathu said:

"🥰 Happiest birthday to her, she will never forget this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

