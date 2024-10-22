A young woman's mom received praise from the online community after she showed off the birthday gifts she sent her

The lady was blown away by each gift she received as it symbolised love and care, proving mom was attentive enough to know what her daughter liked

Social media users were moved by the gifts, telling the hun how blessed she is to have a mother who cares

A lady unpacked gifts sent by her mom as a birthday present, which touched many Mzansi peeps. Image: @hombamazaleni

Miss SA 2023 top 5 finalist Homba Mazaleni warmed many social media users' hearts after sharing a video of unboxing her birthday gifts from her mother.

The beauty queen's video received much from the online community, reaching 900K views, over 110K likes and over 500 comments after it was shared on TikTok under her user handle @hombamazaleni.

The hun unpacks each gift with love

The video starts with the lady holding the big courier bag with her gifts in her hands before taking out the items one by one. Inside the pack is a packet of sweets, fruit bars, clothes and Adidas sneakers.

The video clip moves Mzansi peeps

After watching the video, social media users filled the comment section with sweet messages, praising the mom for being a loving and attentive parent. Some promised to be parents like her when they were older.

User @Yanda shared:

"Very attentive parent 🥹❤️! She really knows what you love!"

User @ntandokayise.mabaso added:

"Awww, this is so wholesome 😭I’m crying on the internet again."

User @sibu promised:

"I know I am very young, but this is the kind of parent I am planning to be."

User @Ndumie commented:

"This is the most sweetest and thoughtful gift ever. I was smiling from ear to ear as you were unboxing/unpacking. Happy belated birthday babes 🥰."

User @Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto added:

"Taking notes 📝 🥹 🧑‍🧒 so precious!."

User @roseline_cliff said:

"Sending this to my mom so she sees how happy we are when we receive gifts from a parent 😂."

