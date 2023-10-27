A TikTok video shows a young woman who got the best surprise from her dad on her birthday

The young lady officially became an adult, and her loving father provided her first big girl purchase

Online users were touched after seeing the father-daughter moment that left many in their feels

A TikTok video shows a generous father's gift for his daughter. The young woman was celebrating her 18th birthday, and he made it memorable.

A TikTok video shows a dad presenting his daughter with a car on her 18th birthday. Image: @pink_ferrari

Source: TikTok

The young woman was emotional over her birthday gift. The clip of her birthday got over 75,000 likes.

Father's lavish gift for his daughter

A TikTok video by @pink__ferrari shows the moment her dad presented her with an epic birthday gift. In the video, she clearly expressed how touched she was after she realised she would get a car.

Watch the video below:

SA loves father and daughter bond

Netizens in the comments wished they had the same experiences on their birthdays. Many argue that everyone should be grateful for what their parents can do.

Irene said:

"If my dad had money, I know he would. Otherwise I’m grateful for all he was able to do for me."

Nitaa_Billions lamented:

"Crying in daddy issues, must be nice."

Leng felt the same:

"Sbwl a dad thought"

Rejoice commented:

"Sometimes I wish I was a planned child. This is so beautiful."

your#1armymoot added:

"So many people in this comment section need to understand that most of your dads would if they could, and you should appreciate that."

Peach admitted:

"Mine didn’t even remember my birthday lol."

Birthday surprises go viral on TikTok

Young people who get cars on their birthday, often go viral. A young lady turned 21 and posted a video fetching a brand-new BMW.

Daughter gifts dad brand-new bakkie

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman recently surprised her father with a Mazda double cab bakkie.

TikTok user Thula Mthimkhulu shared the video on her page, which shows how she surprised her father with his dream car. The young woman decided to express her appreciation to her father by fulfilling his long-time dream of owning a reliable vehicle.

The woman purchased a car for her father, surprising him with a thoughtful and generous gift. Giving her father something he always wanted, demonstrates her deep love and appreciation for him.

