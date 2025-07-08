AKA's father, Tony Forbes, is trending after an old video of him giving Bheki Cele the cold shoulder resurfaced

Uncle Tony was captured walking in a courtroom where he blatantly ignored the former Minister of Police and acknowledged General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mzansi weighed in on Forbes' actions, with others sharing their theories on why he ignored Cele

AKA’s dad, Tony Forbes, disregarded Bheki Cele's handshake and acknowledged Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

It seems Tony Forbes might have a grudge against Bheki Cele after he gave him the cold shoulder and failed to acknowledge him.

Tony Forbes shrugs off Bheki Cele

Over two years since Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was assassinated outside of a Durban restaurant, his fans and family are yet to find closure or answers to his brutal demise.

His dad, Tony Forbes, had been actively attending court proceedings since day one to find out what led to his son's untimely death, and some of his appearances were caught on camera.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Siyamasha, Uncle Tony can be seen making his way into the courtroom before spotting a vacant seat.

Next to the open seat was KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was seated beside former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Forbes is seen skipping past Cele to offer Mkhwanazi a handshake.

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, gave Bheki Cele the cold shoulder. Images: Instagram/ tonydforbes, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What makes the video even more awkward is Cele extending his hand towards Forbes for a handshake, only for him to walk past him as though he weren't there.

He later sits next to Mkhwanazi, offering him a warm smile and proceeding to chat with him.

However, an alternative video was shared by newslivesa from a different and unedited point of view that showed Forbes greeting Bheki Cele.

The video surfaces amid the explosive allegations made by the Police Commissioner, in which he pinned several crimes against some of his colleagues and higher-ups.

Mzansi reacts to Tony Forbes ignoring Bheki Cele

Social media users were in stitches at Forbes giving Bheki Cele the cold shoulder:

aneliswa_goba laughed:

"Ignored the hell out of Cele."

Oracle_RSA was in stitches:

"Skipped Cele like he’s not there."

Mo3492720011337 was shocked:

"Cele extended his hand, and the tyma ignored him."

thembz0 was proud:

"I’m just happy that AKA’s dad didn’t shake hands with that snake. He only recognised an honourable man, who is Mkhwanazi."

Ayzozoh wrote:

"Not Tony passing Cele like he doesn’t exist."

Fans debated why Tony Forbes ignores Bheki Cele in court. Image: tonydforbes

Meanwhile, others speculated on why he might have done it and recalled AKA's lyrics from Diary (Anxiety), where he addressed his late fiancée Anele Tembe's death and their tumultuous relationship.

In the song, the rapper spoke about not being offered an opportunity to speak at Neli's funeral; however, Bheki Cele got to say a few words when "he wasn't even on the program." Fans believe what Uncle Tony did was an act of loyalty towards his son.

MpapeleV said:

"AKA rapped about Bheki Cele being given a chance to speak at his wife's funeral while he didn't. The pops would never greet his son's enemy. That's a solid dad."

Bongogatsheni wrote:

"Listen to AKA's Diary, you will get the answer why he mized Ndosi."

Nightclub owner still shaken by AKA's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a nightclub owner's recollection of the night AKA was killed.

The businessman spoke about the trauma from seeing Supa Mega's lifeless body and how it "messed up his home."

