Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was spotted at the Durban Magistrate's Court

The five men accused of murdering his son and friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have applied for bail

It is reported that the state wants to oppose their bail while the other two murder accused detained in Eswatini are yet to be extradited

Tony Forbes smiled for the camera while seated at the Durban Magistrate's Court, awaiting the bail hearing to proceed. Five of the seven men arrested in connection with his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes's murder have applied for bail, but the state is looking to oppose it.

Tony Forbes was in attendance at the bail hearing for the five men accused of murdering AKA took place. Image: @tonydforbes, @akaworldwide

Tony Forbes spotted at Durban court

Tony Forbes, the father of the Fela In Versace rapper AKA, was among the people who attended the bail hearing of the murder accused at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

According to EWN, the state wants to oppose their bail.

Journalist @NkulieZondi snapped Forbes, giving a slight smile to the camera. Check out the photo below:

What you need to know about the bail application made by the five suspects:

Eswatini court acknowledged receipt of Extradition papers

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola approved the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini, the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini acknowledged receiving the extradition papers.

The Ndimande brothers were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 as they are accused of having a hand in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's deaths.

