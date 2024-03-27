Tony Forbes Attends Bail Hearing for 5 Men Accused of Murdering Son AKA
- Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was spotted at the Durban Magistrate's Court
- The five men accused of murdering his son and friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have applied for bail
- It is reported that the state wants to oppose their bail while the other two murder accused detained in Eswatini are yet to be extradited
Tony Forbes smiled for the camera while seated at the Durban Magistrate's Court, awaiting the bail hearing to proceed. Five of the seven men arrested in connection with his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes's murder have applied for bail, but the state is looking to oppose it.
Tony Forbes spotted at Durban court
Tony Forbes, the father of the Fela In Versace rapper AKA, was among the people who attended the bail hearing of the murder accused at the Durban Magistrate's Court.
According to EWN, the state wants to oppose their bail.
Journalist @NkulieZondi snapped Forbes, giving a slight smile to the camera. Check out the photo below:
What you need to know about the bail application made by the five suspects:
- Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindelani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande are accused of murdering AKA and friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane and have applied for bail.
- Durban businessman Lindani Ndimande, in his affidavit, accuses the National Intervention Unit (NIU) of holding a grudge against his family, resulting in two of his brothers fleeing to Eswatini.
- Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has given the go-ahead for the extradition process of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.
- Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni was fingered as the mastermind after he received a hefty sum of R800,000 into his bank account. Still, in his bail application, he stated that the money came from a business transaction.
Eswatini court acknowledged receipt of Extradition papers
In a previous report from Briefly News, after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola approved the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini, the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini acknowledged receiving the extradition papers.
The Ndimande brothers were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 as they are accused of having a hand in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's deaths.
Source: Briefly News