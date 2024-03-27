Global site navigation

Tony Forbes Attends Bail Hearing for 5 Men Accused of Murdering Son AKA
Celebrities

Tony Forbes Attends Bail Hearing for 5 Men Accused of Murdering Son AKA

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was spotted at the Durban Magistrate's Court
  • The five men accused of murdering his son and friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have applied for bail
  • It is reported that the state wants to oppose their bail while the other two murder accused detained in Eswatini are yet to be extradited

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Tony Forbes smiled for the camera while seated at the Durban Magistrate's Court, awaiting the bail hearing to proceed. Five of the seven men arrested in connection with his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes's murder have applied for bail, but the state is looking to oppose it.

Tony Forbes attended the bail hearing in Durban for the 5 men accused of murdering AKA.
Tony Forbes was in attendance at the bail hearing for the five men accused of murdering AKA took place. Image: @tonydforbes, @akaworldwide
Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes spotted at Durban court

Tony Forbes, the father of the Fela In Versace rapper AKA, was among the people who attended the bail hearing of the murder accused at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Read also

MK Party supporters boo Zandile Gumede outside Durban High Court

According to EWN, the state wants to oppose their bail.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Journalist @NkulieZondi snapped Forbes, giving a slight smile to the camera. Check out the photo below:

What you need to know about the bail application made by the five suspects:

Read also

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for remarks about black lawyers

Eswatini court acknowledged receipt of Extradition papers

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola approved the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini, the Manzini Magistrates Court in Eswatini acknowledged receiving the extradition papers.

The Ndimande brothers were arrested in Mbabane Zone 4 as they are accused of having a hand in Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's deaths.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel