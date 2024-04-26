Big Zulu is grateful to be offered tea and snacks from the various media houses that have invited him for interviews

This comes after the Imali Eningi hitmaker slammed a TV news station recently for starving him

Fans admire Big Zulu's outspokenness, setting a trend for other media houses to do right by their guests

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Big Zulu now enjoys waking up early for his interviews. This comes after he complained about the lousy hospitality from Newzroom Afrika, claiming that the TV news station starved him and his crew.

Big Zulu thanked Power FM for offering him tea and muffins during his interview. Image: @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

Power FM does right by Big Zulu

Inkabi Records record label boss Big Zulu enjoys being greeted with hot tea and snacks at his radio interviews. Ever since Big Zulu vocalised his concerns after experiencing bad hospitality from Newzroom Afrika, certain media houses are now treating the rapper with sweet goods.

Just recently, the rapper was invited to Power FM, where he spoke about his new album Ngises' Congweni. Before the interview, he was served tea and muffins. Thanking the station, Zulu wrote:

"Thank you so much Power FM. The interview went well and the tea was delicious."

Big Zulu praised for standing up for his team

After his interview, the Imali Eningi hitmaker told the reporter that he and his crew woke up early in the morning to arrive there but were not offered anything to eat.

"You know we arrived here in the morning, but we were never offered tea. They never even asked if we wanted scones, but we woke up early to be here."

The rapper then asked the station to do better when they invited him to the show next time. He also said they spent a lot of time at the studio.

"Please, next time, do better and offer us cappuccino with muffins so we can appetite ourselves."

Netizens applaud Big Zulu

Big Zulu's outspokenness was admirable among social media users. He has set a trend for other media houses to do right by their guests.

@realsary said:

"You spoke, and they listened."

@malinid67 asked:

"So now if Newzroom invites you again and they offer you tea and scones, will you go?"

@Nelisiswe said:

"It's very important to be offered tea and muffins."

Big Zulu's album speaks of career success

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu released his fourth studio album, Ngises' Congweni, which is a blend of various genres, including Afro-pop, Maskandi and hip-hop, proving his versatility as an artist.

The English meaning of the album represents an artist who has reached the peak of his artistry (the mountain) in his artistry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News