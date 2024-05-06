SIU's land fraud probe leads to R53 Million asset seizure: High court orders restoration of stolen government property

Pretoria High Court has ordered land thieves to return Farm 33 Zuurfontein to community ownership amid a land fraud scandal

SIU welcomes the recovery of stolen government land meant for low-income housing and a school

The SIU has recovered land in Zuurfontein from thieves which was meant for a school and housing in the area. Images: Twitter/ @RSASIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has successfully recovered stolen government land for housing and a school in Zuurfontein, Ekurhuleni.

Following a recent forfeiture order by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, the SIU noted its significant victory in the ongoing battle against corruption.

The order, issued on April 18, 2024, targets assets linked to the fraudulent transfer of government land to private entities and individuals.

The victory included two fundamental properties.

In a statement by SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the total value of the recovery is R53 million.

"Farm 33 Zuurfontein, located in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, this land, valued at R41 million, was intended for the development of low-income housing and a school for the local community."

"Holding Beverley Agricultural Holdings, a property purchased for R12 million by RIC Development from the government land theft syndicate. RIC Development unwittingly acquired the land from the syndicate and developed it without knowledge of its illicit origins."

Kganyago said the court order mandates that Farm 33 Zuurfontein be transferred back to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development, the rightful owner as per the original title deed.

RIC Development loses an additional R12 million

Additionally, RIC Development is directed to remit R12 million to the same department.

The directive stems from an inquiry conducted by the SIU, revealing a scheme involving individuals and private entities who deceived the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and the corresponding Deeds Registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. Their illicit actions included the fraudulent transfer of government property to individuals and private entities for personal gain.

The SIU’s investigation, which lasted from January 2008 to February 2022, focused on fraud and corruption.sss During the investigation, the SIU gathered numerous affidavits from internal staff members of the DRDLR and Deeds Registries and external witnesses and legal representatives involved in the transactions.

Under the authority granted by Proclamation R7 of 2014, amended by Proclamations R599 of 2015 and R32 of 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa empowered the SIU to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration related to the transfer of government land to private individuals and entities.

The aim was to recover losses incurred by the State due to these illicit activities. Per the SIU Act, evidence implicating criminal conduct has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Consequently, a criminal case has been initiated by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

This forfeiture order underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat corruption, aligning with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

By reclaiming misappropriated assets and holding perpetrators accountable, authorities aim to fortify the integrity of public institutions and uphold the rule of law.

